NHL Hot Seat Radar: Which GMs Need To Make Trades?

The NHL is speeding toward its March 6 trade deadline, and there are more than a few GMs feeling a pressure change.
Some, if not most, GMs are under pressure to either steer their team into a playoff position or become a Stanley Cup front-runner – and that could mean making a splash on the trade front.
Other GMs, however, are under pressure to stock their team with enough young, dynamic talent to power them through the next decade or longer, and making the playoffs right now isn't a must for them.
But not every manager is under pressure right now. For instance, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier and Dallas Stars counterpart Jim Nill are not feeling any heat right now, even though their teams are in drastically different points in their respective competitive cycle.
That said, there's no shortage of GMs who are feeling the heat in one way or another. Here are our choices for the four NHL figures that are on this week's NHL Hot Seat Radar.
The Oilers went into the NHL's Olympic break on a three-game losing streak – and in their first game back Wednesday night, Edmonton completely collapsed after leading 4-2 and lost 6-5 to the Anaheim Ducks.
Bowman's big trade acquisition – veteran goalie Tristan Jarry – allowed five goals on 25 shots and was pulled in favor of Connor Ingram.
The Oilers have sunk to third place in the weak Pacific Division, and they're only four points ahead of the ninth-place L.A. Kings. So the potential for disaster in Edmonton is very real.
Bowman has to not only stabilize his team but make sure they are still a legitimate Cup contender after losing in the Cup final in 2024 and 2025. It's not going to be easy, as Bowman has less than $13,000 in salary cap space to use at the deadline. He does have two of his first-round draft picks in the next three drafts, though.
The first task at hand is clearing Andrew Mangiapane's $3.6-million cap hit, but with 12 points in 50 games, there's no guarantee any other team wants him.
But really, standing pat can't be an option for Bowman. He is now under as much pressure as he's faced since taking on the Oilers job in 2024.
The Lightning are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games, they're in first place in the East, and they've got a few million in cap space to improve their lineup by the deadline.
As a two-time Cup-winner, BriseBois doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, and he can go into the trade deadline confident that he's fully secure in his duties. So his seat is definitely cold.
What will BriseBois be looking for prior to the trade deadline? A veteran who can boost Tampa Bay's offense would be ideal, particularly in the bottom six. Perhaps reacquiring Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman would interest BriseBois.
The Lightning have been so dominant this season, you could see why BriseBois might stick with the group that's got the team this far this season. But in a very competitive Atlantic Division, Tampa Bay needs all the firepower it can get.
Armstrong had to be disappointed coming out of the Olympic break, missing out on the gold medal with Team Canada. But the much bigger disappointment this season has been the Blues.
Given that Armstrong will be passing over the Blues' GM role to former star left winger Alex Steen, you'd have to imagine Armstrong is feeling more heat to trade St. Louis' veteran players for draft picks and prospects in a process that will shorten their retool.
The Blues have a slew of players other teams would have great interest in, including goalie Jordan Binnington, center Brayden Schenn, defenseman Justin Faulk, right winger Jordan Kyrou and maybe Robert Thomas.
While it's likely a long shot that Armstrong completely empties his shelves and strips the Blues down to the studs, there aren't many sellers this season, which is driving up the asking price he'll get from teams interested in his players.
The Blues have been through this type of transition multiple times under Armstrong's tenure. But this year feels very much like bigger changes are coming to St. Louis. If Armstrong plays his cards just right, he's got the chance to use trades to set up his franchise for a long time to come when he remains president of hockey operations.
At this time last year, the Flyers were about to trade off some of their veterans – including Scotl Laughton, Andrei Kuzmenko and Erik Johnson – for picks and prospects. But this season, there are fewer Flyers players who look destined to be moved the way Laughton was.
This year, the Flyers are in a position to add players, not get rid of them – although they've got a big chip to play in the form of veteran D-man Rasmus Ristolainen. If Briere can convert Ristolainen into a center, the Flyers will be thrilled at the trade-off. But centers aren't easy to find or acquire, so Briere's search may not bear the kind of fruit the organization is looking for.
Philadelphia will have a whopping $32.2 million in cap space at the trade deadline, so Briere will be able to absorb a contract or two if it means acquiring long-term help. It won't be the worst thing in the world if the Flyers fail to make the playoffs, but the heat on Briere right now is all about how he positions the team for improvement over the long haul. Because next season, missing the playoffs won't be as acceptable.
