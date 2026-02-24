NHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Oilers And Sharks Acquire A Defenseman?

As NHL teams prepare for the resumption of the regular-season schedule following the Olympic break, GMs are undoubtedly working the phones in preparation for the March 6 trade deadline.
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman could attempt to bolster the right side of his defense corps. His club could also use a reliable third-line center, but Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal believes addressing the blueline is of greater importance.
Matheson mentioned TSN's Craig Button's suggestion that Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks could be a good fit alongside Darnell Nurse. The 32-year-old Murphy is eligible for UFA on July 1. He carries a $4.4-million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade list.
Murphy and Bowman know each other from the latter's days as Blackhawks GM, so that might work in the Oilers' favor. They have about $1.089 million in trade deadline cap space, meaning the Blackhawks will have to retain half of his remaining salary or take on someone else, such as little-used winger Andrew Mangiapane and his $3.6-million annual cap hit through next season.
Matheson's colleague, David Staples, observed NHL insider Frank Seravalli reporting the Oilers could move Mangiapane within the next few days. However, Matheson claimed Bowman hasn't had much success drumming up interest in the 29-year-old winger.
The Oilers also have limited trade assets within their prospect pipeline. They might be forced to seek more affordable options.
Matheson also listed Luke Schenn of the Winnipeg Jets, Andrew Peeke of the Boston Bruins, Nick Perbix of the Nashville Predators and Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia Flyers. The Athletic's Allan Mitchell suggested Braden Schneider of the New York Rangers, Zach Whitecloud of the Calgary Flames and Artem Zub of the Ottawa Senators.
Mitchell believes the 24-year-old Schneider could be a good shutdown defenseman for years but admitted his struggles this season could also make him a risky acquisition. He doubted the Flames would do any favors for their longtime rival, while the Senators are unlikely to part with Zub when they're trying to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
The San Jose Sharks are another Western Conference club that could be in the market for a defenseman.
Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Bay Area indicated that the Sharks are trying to remain in the post-season chase. However, they are also attempting to build up their roster for the long term.
Peng listed Dougie Hamilton of the New Jersey Devils, Justin Faulk of the St. Louis Blues, Mason Lohrei of the Bruins and Logan Stanley of the Jets as potential trade targets, along with Schneider and Whitecloud.
Hamilton reportedly rejected a trade to San Jose last summer and could remain out of reach unless he's had a change of heart. The Sharks could be on Faulk's 15-team no-trade list.
The rest lack no-trade protection. Stanley is UFA-eligible this summer and would likely have to agree to a new contract before the Sharks agree to acquire him.
