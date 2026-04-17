NHL Hot Seat Radar: Which Players Have The Most To Prove In The Playoffs?
It could be a subpar regular season, a rough playoff history or just a lack of experience in the post-season, but these reasons are why these NHL players have a lot to prove in the 2025-26 battle for the Stanley Cup.
With the Stanley Cup playoffs starting this weekend, there's a slew of NHLers feeling more heat than at any point in their career.
Thursday, we identified NHL coaches feeling the most pressure to produce in the post-season. But which players are on the hot seat? That's the focus of this special edition of the Hot Seat Radar.
Essentially a pressure-o-meter, the Hot Seat Radar identifies NHL figures dealing with pressure. And for an added twist, we're picking groups of players in addition to individual NHLers feeling the heat.
Let's get to it:
Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen, Goalies, Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes once again had a strong season, finishing first in the Eastern Conference. Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen had successful stretches.
But in the end, Andersen posted an .874 save percentage and 3.05 GAA in 35 games, and Bussi posted an .895 SP in 39 games. Those numbers won't cut it if Carolina intends to get past the Eastern Conference final.
In some ways, the Canes won a lot despite mediocre goaltending this season. But the playoffs are a different story.
Whether Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour goes with Bussi or Andersen to start Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators, it's possible we see both Hurricanes goalies in the post-season. That could be a good thing or a bad thing.
Mitch Marner, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
When he left the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Vegas Golden Knights last summer, Mitch Marner spoke of Vegas' winning culture.
That culture will be tested when the Knights try getting back into the Cup final for the first time since 2022-23.
Marner will either be part of that achievement by Vegas, or he'll once again be labeled as a player who can't deliver playoff wins when they matter most.
And jaded Leafs fans will be paying close attention to Marner. He and the Golden Knights need to get at least to the Western final to quieten the skeptics.
Everyone On The Buffalo Sabres
But despite being under pressure for years to make the playoffs, it's safe to say every skater on the roster is under a new sort of pressure to prove what they can do at the next level.
Whether it's right winger Alex Tuch, center Ryan McLeod, sniper Tage Thompson or captain Rasmus Dahlin, the Sabres' skaters all need to produce wins in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins and beyond.
A first-round playoff exit would squander some of the goodwill the Sabres built up with their fan base this season. But if Buffalo emerges from the first round as a winner, Sabres fans will be gleefully delirious.
No Sabres player needs to do all the heavy lifting, but as a group, they need to keep rolling and get the job done.
Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars have much at stake, and no player needs a strong post-season more than Robertson.
He had a great regular season, posting 45 goals and 96 points in 82 games.
While his career playoff numbers include 18 goals and 44 points in 56 games, Robertson had four goals and six points in 11 games last post-season, including one point in six games versus Winnipeg. He was better against Edmonton, with four goals and five points, but he can't start slow this time around.
Robertson will be an RFA this summer, but with a strong playoff performance, he could earn a long-term contract extension. In fact, if Robertson helps lead Dallas to a four-round playoff run, he'll almost certainly remain a Star. But if he and the team falter early, Robertson could be at a crossroads moment with Dallas.
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