NHL Playoff Predictions 2026: Which East Teams Win Round 1? Expect Some Game 7s

The Buffalo Sabres, which had gone 14 years without qualifying for the playoffs, will play a Boston Bruins team that is back in the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 years. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens will face each other in a rematch of the 2021 Stanley Cup final. Meanwhile, Ottawa and Carolina will do battle for the first time, while the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will revive a Battle of Pennsylvania.