NHL Norris Trophy Rankings: Who Comes Close To Cale Makar?

This NHL regular season is just beyond the halfway mark, and the league's best defensemen haven't let up.
As the Colorado Avalanche continue to dominate the NHL, Cale Makar remains the NHL's best blueliner.
The two-headed monster of Makar and Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has been owning the league and ultimately has controlled the NHL award rankings.
Makar continues to be the favorite for the Norris Trophy, "the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."
But who can challenge the two-time Norris winner?
Here is my Norris Trophy ranking as of Jan. 13.
A name no one expected to be among the best defensemen in the NHL this season is Darren Raddysh.
The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman has picked up the load on the back end in the absence of captain Victor Hedman. Hedman has only played 18 games this season and has been out of the lineup since Dec. 9.
In the meantime, Raddysh and his defense partner, J.J. Moser, have been consistent producers from the blueline.
In 38 games this season, Raddysh has already set a career high in goals and points. The 29-year-old has 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points. Raddysh is one of four defensemen to average a point per game.
The undrafted D-man is in the midst of a six-game point streak, recording 12 points along the way, including a hat trick.
Raddysh is in his fifth year in the NHL and has been a big part of the Lightning's success this season.
While he has his defensive flaws here and there, it's impossible to ignore Evan Bouchard's offensive specialty for the Edmonton Oilers.
Bouchard has fixed himself as a point-per-game player once again. The 26-year-old has 11 goals and 46 points in as many contests, the third-most points among defensemen.
His production dropped last season following an 82-point campaign in 2023-24, but Bouchard is tracking to reach that mark again this year.
The Oakville, Ont., native was left off Canada's Olympic team, and whether it's a snub or not, Bouchard has been playing like it is. He put up nine points in his last five games, including a three-point outing against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
Lane Hutson has been having an exceptional sophomore campaign for the Montreal Canadiens on the back end.
As a 21-year-old, he is fourth among NHL blueliners in scoring with eight goals and 45 points in 46 games. Hutson is just five points off the Canadiens' No. 1 center, Nick Suzuki, from leading the team in points.
Like Bouchard, Hutson was in contention to earn a spot at the upcoming Olympic Games. Team USA elected not to bring the 5-foot-9 D-man, but that decision has not deterred his play.
After a Calder Trophy-winning campaign last season as the league's top rookie, the youngster has earned some respect in the race to be called the best defenseman in the NHL.
BetMGM Norris Trophy odds: 36.00/+3500
If it wasn't for Colorado's Makar, Zach Werenski would already have a Norris Trophy to his name and would be on his way to another this season.
He is undoubtedly the next best blueliner in the NHL behind Makar and has the numbers to back it up.
Werenski, 28, is on pace to have the best season of his career. With 16 goals and 31 helpers for 47 points in 41 games, he's on his way to reaching the 30-goal mark from the back end.
While he might not get to see many more competitive matches with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second half of the season, Werenski will surely be a force for the Americans at the Olympics in February.
BetMGM Norris Trophy odds: 6.50/+550
Without a surprise, Makar takes the No. 1 spot in my Norris Trophy ranking, and nothing could justify any other outcome.
In 45 contests this year, the 27-year-old has 14 goals and 53 points. He leads all his positional peers by six points, and it won't shock anyone if he eventually takes the lead in the goal category, too.
In 2023-24, Makar reached the 90-point mark and recorded 92 points in the following season. This year, he's on pace to score 95 points to beat his personal best yet again.
He is also top 10 in the NHL's scoring race, and the only defenseman in the top 20 in that category. Last season, Makar finished ninth in scoring, becoming the first D-man to finish in the top 10 since Brent Burns in 2016-17.
BetMGM Norris Trophy odds: 1.14/-714
