NHL Norris Trophy Rankings: Who Comes Close To Cale Makar?

thehockeynews.com Canadiens: Hutson Was “Grounded” Whenever the Montreal Canadiens practise, sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson is almost always first on the ice, whether the practice is mandatory or optional. On Sunday, though, Hutson was nowhere to be seen when the Habs held an optional skate at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard—a surprising development to say the least, and one that didn’t escape the media’s attention.