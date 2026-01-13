Canadiens: Hutson Was “Grounded”

Hutson is the second-highest-scoring American defenseman in the league right now, trailing only Zach Werenski by two points. Yet, Team USA has decided not to include him on its roster for the Milano-Cortina Olympics. Despite his size, Hutson is very combative on the ice, and when he loses the puck, he plays like a dog whose bone was just stolen from him. While the snub must have hurt the young blueliner, he’s not the type to wallow in self-pity; in fact, it has only made him play better, which is excellent news for the Canadiens.