NHL Nugget: Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman's Birthday Backcheck

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck features Calgary Flames right winger Blake Coleman, who turns 34 on Nov. 28.

Coleman scored his 300th career point in his 649th game against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 23. He's been a valuable secondary scorer who isn't afraid to throw hits when needed.

The player the New Jersey Devils selected 75th overall in 2011 became a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning. But some of the Plano, Texas, native's biggest goals came against his home-state squad, the Dallas Stars. Watch the full video for more in Coleman's Birthday Backcheck.

