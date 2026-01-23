Logo
NHL Nugget: Detroit Red Wings Destroy New York Rangers This Day In 1944

NHL Nugget: Detroit Red Wings Destroy New York Rangers This Day In 1944

Brian T. Dessart
5h
The Detroit Red Wings not only shut out the New York Rangers on Jan. 23, 1944, but they scored so much that they set an NHL record that stands to this day.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Weekend's Way Back When rewinds to Jan. 23, 1944, when the Detroit Red Wings obliterated the New York Rangers in the most lopsided shutout margin in NHL history.

Four players on the Wings recorded five points each, and all but one Detroit skater got on the scoresheet. Check out the video for the full story.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here

