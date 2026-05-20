NHL Nugget: Flyers And Sabres Battle The Fog This Day In 1975

Fog filled Memorial Auditorium as the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres competed for a chance at Lord Stanley's Cup on May 20, 1975.
Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind flashes back to May 20, 1975, when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers faced off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.
Both teams not only battled each other but the weather inside the rink. There was no air conditioning in Memorial Auditorium, but there was a ton of fog. Watch the full video for more.
Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.