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NHL Nugget: Flyers And Sabres Battle The Fog This Day In 1975

Brian T. Dessart
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Fog filled Memorial Auditorium as the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres competed for a chance at Lord Stanley's Cup on May 20, 1975.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind flashes back to May 20, 1975, when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers faced off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

Both teams not only battled each other but the weather inside the rink. There was no air conditioning in Memorial Auditorium, but there was a ton of fog. Watch the full video for more.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.    

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