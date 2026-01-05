NHL Nugget: Joey Juneau And His Friends Grew Up On Backyard Rinks

This edition of "Shinny or Nothing" looks at Joey Juneau, who played over 800 NHL games for six different teams, including the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

Long before he got to the NHL, he was learning to skate at one year old and playing shinny regularly on backyard rinks or on the street during the summer.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.