NHL Nugget: The Stanley Cup Has Taken A Beating Over The Years

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Milestone Monday looks at how durable the\nStanley Cup has had to be.\n\nWhether it's being dropped into a bonfire or getting dented, the Stanley Cup\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/nhl-nugget-the-unbelievable-tours-of-the-stanley-cup]\nhas taken a beating over the past century and longer.\n\nWatch the full video for more.\n\nBrian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL\nwith the #NHLNugget [https://nhlnugget.com/thn]. Check out NHLNugget.com\n[https://nhlnugget.com/home] to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social\nmedia. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/author/brian-t-dessart].