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NHL Nugget: The Stanley Cup Has Taken A Beating Over The Years

Brian T. Dessart
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Brian T. Dessart
28m
Updated at Jun 15, 2026, 15:03
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Dropped in a bonfire? Dented on the ice? The Stanley Cup has taken some damage for more than a century but continues to look as good as new.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Milestone Monday looks at how durable the Stanley Cup has had to be.

Whether it's being dropped into a bonfire or getting dented, the Stanley Cup has taken a beating over the past century and longer.

Watch the full video for more.

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Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.    

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