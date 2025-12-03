    • Powered by Roundtable

    NHL Nugget: Why Dec. 3 Is A Highlight Reel Of Bruins History

    Brian T. Dessart
    Dec 3, 2025, 17:28
    NHL Nugget: Why Dec. 3 Is A Highlight Reel Of Bruins History

    Dec 3, 2025, 17:28
    Dec 3, 2025, 17:28
    Updated at: Dec 3, 2025, 17:28

    Whether it was getting humbled, starting a lengthy win streak or leaving a franchise legend speechless, the Boston Bruins have a trio of memorable moments on Dec. 3.

    Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind heads back to Dec. 3 on three different years in Boston Bruins history.

    Dec. 3, 1924, was the Bruins' first humbling on-ice moment in their first-ever road game. Dec. 3, 1929, was the beginning of something historic. And Dec. 3, 1987, featured a moment that left a Bruins legend speechless.

    Watch the NHL Nugget video for all the information.

