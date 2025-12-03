NHL Nugget: Why Dec. 3 Is A Highlight Reel Of Bruins History

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind heads back to Dec. 3 on three different years in Boston Bruins history.

Dec. 3, 1924, was the Bruins' first humbling on-ice moment in their first-ever road game. Dec. 3, 1929, was the beginning of something historic. And Dec. 3, 1987, featured a moment that left a Bruins legend speechless.

Watch the NHL Nugget video for all the information.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.