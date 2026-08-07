NHL Off-Season Rankings: No. 28, Buffalo Sabres

TheHockeyNews.com's series ranking every NHL team's off-season continues with a look at the Buffalo Sabres. After a remarkable 2025-26 season, have they done enough to remain a top contender in the Atlantic Division?
Finishing first in the Atlantic Division and ending a 15-year Stanley Cup playoff drought built a ton of excitement and momentum heading into a pivotal off-season for the franchise.
Unfortunately for Sabres fans, what has transpired doesn't inspire a ton of confidence. While there is still enough star power to get into the playoff mix, they've lost significant talent and have not adequately replaced it.
These developments this have the Sabres ranked 28th in TheHockeyNews.com’s series rating every team’s off-season. Let's break down why.
Arrivals:
Olen Zellweger (D), Louis Crevier (D), Daxon Rudolph (D)
The Sabres didn't need to make extensive roster changes, but with GM Jarmo Kekalainen solely focusing on the team's defensive core, there are some warranted questions surrounding the makeup of this roster.
There's no question that acquiring Olen Zellweger from the Anaheim Ducks, Louis Crevier from the Chicago Blackhawks, and drafting Daxon Rudolph with the fourth-overall pick could pay off for the Sabres' in the long run.
However, the biggest issue is Alex Tuch's departure and the absence of any additions to try and replace him.
The Sabres finished fifth in goals-for last season, which suggests they should still be able to put the puck in the net at a high rate even without Tuch, but there are no guarantees that the internal options they have can elevate into the role he played.
Buffalo needed a top-six winger more than anything, and that hole in the lineup still remains. This summer should’ve been about improving, or at least maintaining. Instead, Buffalo has lost elements they could come to regret giving up.
Departures:
Alex Tuch (RW), Bowen Byram (D), Jordan Greenway (LW), Logan Stanley (D), Michael Kesselring (D), Luke Schenn (D), Devon Levi (G)
The loss of Tuch cannot be understated for the Sabres, as the Syracuse, New York native scored over 30 goals in three of the past four seasons.
Even if some of Buffalo’s youngsters like Zach Benson, Josh Doan, Jack Quinn and Noah Ostlund take big steps forward, the Sabres will be hard-pressed to replace Tuch’s production.
Losing four key defensemen in a single off-season could also derail the Sabres' blueprint for success. They still have two high-end blueliners in Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, but parting ways with Byram could hinder the team's secondary scoring.
Additionally, the departures of Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn means Buffalo’s third defense pairing is projected to be Crevier and Zellweger. Those two could mesh well together, but they don't present the same type of shutdown presence the team once had.
The Sabres were headed toward a salary cap crunch during the season, and they could’ve got a lot for Tuch on the trade market if they’d made him available.
Hindsight is 20/20, but the Sabres would’ve been in a better long-term position if they dealt Tuch while they had the chance. The way his situation played out is a key reason why they’re ranked this low on our list.
The Bottom Line:
Making the playoffs and dominating for most of the regular-season may have glossed over where the Sabres really are in the NHL pecking order.
Playing in a constantly-improving Atlantic Division means that the Sabres’ challenge next season is going to be considerably more difficult than it was this past year.
Buffalo has to be in win-now mode, but the moves they’ve made are focused squarely on the future.
Are the Sabres a playoff team next season? Almost certainly. However, competitive teams utilize the off-season to bolster their roster, and that simply hasn’t happened.
The Sabres do have $5.1-million in salary cap space, so the opportunity to use that cap flexibility to improve throughout the season is there. But right now, it’s hard to imagine they won’t pay a price for moving out so much talent this off-season.
The Sabres aren’t in danger of falling to the bottom of the Atlantic, but they are in danger of taking a step back after a disappointing summer.
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