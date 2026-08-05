NHL Off-Season Rankings: No. 30, Chicago Blackhawks

TheHockeyNews.com is ranking the NHL's 32 teams for their performance throughout the off-season, with today's focus being on the Chicago Blackhawks. Do they have enough new talent to make the playoffs, or is more pain ahead?
They made the playoffs in all seven seasons with trips to the Western Conference Final in five of those years, eventually capturing three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015.
The Blackhawks relied on Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and a deep group around them to restore the image of what was an inept Original Six franchise.
Things have looked very different in the Windy City since then, making just one playoff appearance over the last nine seasons.
It would be different if the Blackhawks were chock-full of emerging superstars, but the organization's depth issues have prevented them from ending their current playoff drought.
In TheHockeyNews.com’s new series rating the off-seasons of NHL teams, the Blackhawks rank 30th overall. Let's break down why.
Additions:
Bowen Byram (D), Jordan Greenway (LW), Ian Cole (D), Patrick Kane (RW)
The Blackhawks added two potential difference-makers who are at very different points in their careers. by acquiring former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram and bringing back one of the franchise's aging icons in Patrick Kane.
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson overpaid to acquire Byram, especially considering he could have picked a terrific, younger defenseman with the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft that was used to acquire him.
On top of Jordan Greenway's $4-million salary that was brought in on the same trade with the Sabres, the Blackhawks then signed Byram to a six-year contract extension worth $12.5-million per season.
Byram isn’t a bad player, he’s just not a No. 1 defenseman. However, he'll be paid like one starting in the 2027-28 season. It's possible that the 25-year-old blossoms into a truly elite D-man, but as things stand, it's hard to look at this situation as a win for Davidson and the Blackhawks.
Bringing in Kane on a two-year contract means that the 37-year-old will likely finish his Hall-of-Fame career where it all started, but paying him $16 million over two seasons at this stage feels like an overpay as well.
Between the Byram trade and the Kane signing, are we noticing a pattern here from Davidson?
It's unclear if these acquisitions will be enough to help the Blackhawks get in the playoff mix anytime soon, but they certainly don't inspire much confidence.
Departures:
2026 first-round pick (traded to BUF), Ilya Mikheyev (RW), Louis Crevier (D)
Losing Mikheyev will sting a bit, even if he was overpaid at $4.75 million on his most recent contract with the Blackhawks. The 31-year-old was still a 20-goal scorer just two seasons ago.
Even if Kane is able to replace some of that value, the Blackhawks aren't in a position where they can afford to lose offensive producers.
The Blackhawks finished 30th in goals in 2025-26, and they can’t count on superstar Connor Bedard to carry this team on his back – especially considering he won’t be healthy to start the upcoming regular season.
Davidson got Bedard to sign a contract extension that’s a relative bargain at $15-million per-season, but the money saved on that deal isn’t being used on other elite players.
But what really stings is the loss of the 2026 first-rounder in the Byram trade. If Chicago had’ve kept the fourth-overall pick, they would’ve had their pick of any dynamic young blueliner in the draft. Daxon Rudolph, Carson Carels, Albert Smits, Keaton Verhoeff and Chase Reid are just a few names that stand out.
The Blackhawks’ depth in all areas isn’t ideal, and Davidson hasn’t built up his roster to absorb the blow of bold gambles like the Byram trade.
The Bottom Line:
Critics have plenty of room to question Davidson’s decisions. The Blackhawks are facing an uphill battle in the highly-competitive Central Division, and we didn’t see any move that would suggest they will be a playoff team next year.
It’s hard for teams to return to a point they were at in their glory years. Once you’re out of the good part of your competitive cycle, it’s not easy for you to return to that winning rhythm, and there are plenty of pitfalls on the road back to redemption.
There are no guarantees for rebuilding organizations in the NHL, and the Blackhawks are in a difficult spot right now. After years of dominance, they are still searching for a way to return to the spotlight and it doesn't look like this off-season brought them much closer.
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