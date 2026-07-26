Bowen Byram Will Be Blackhawks’ Undisputed Number One Defenseman

The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of faith in Bowen Byram, who will be their true number one defenseman.
The Chicago Blackhawks have made some major moves this off-season, and none have been bigger than adding Bowen Byram via a trade that they made with the Buffalo Sabres.
Byram was the 4th overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, one spot after the Blackhawks selected Kirby Dach 3rd overall.
After parts of four seasons and one Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, Byram was traded to the Sabres before making his way to Chicago in 2026.
Upon his arrival, the Hawks gave him a six-year extension with an average annual value of $12.5 million. As of now, when it kicks in after the 2026-27 season ends, Byram is set to become the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL with this deal that runs through 2032-33.
Now, Byram has his chance to become a number-one defenseman in the NHL. Not only did he earn the opportunity with his play, but he is now on a roster where he won't be living in someone else's shadow.
Byram played behind Cale Makar in Colorado and Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo. There were other good defensemen around him as well, but they were the catalysts offensively, eating those big minutes at even strength and on the power play.
In Chicago, Byram will lead a blue line with support from guys like Alex Vlasic and Wyatt Kaiser, while other young players like Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel continue their development.
"He is going to be one of the best defensemen in the league," Connor Bedard said of Byram. "He's always shown that. When you play behind Cale [Makar] and [Rasmus] Dahlin, it's not easy to take their spot. Just for him to get the opportunity to be that [number] one and prove himself in that way, he's one of the most skilled players in the league. His motivation to prove that is unbelievable. His excitement to be with us is great for the team."
Byram's most important teammate sees a desire to be great as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, so you'd think that it rubs off on everyone around him.
After years of being great despite limited opportunity playing behind some of the greats in the game, the door is open for him to show what he can do as the top guy in the lineup at that position.
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