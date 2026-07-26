Bowen Byram Will Be Blackhawks’ Undisputed Number One Defenseman

"He is going to be one of the best defensemen in the league," Connor Bedard said of Byram. "He's always shown that. When you play behind Cale [Makar] and [Rasmus] Dahlin, it's not easy to take their spot. Just for him to get the opportunity to be that [number] one and prove himself in that way, he's one of the most skilled players in the league. His motivation to prove that is unbelievable. His excitement to be with us is great for the team."