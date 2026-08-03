NHL Off-Season Rankings: No. 32, Detroit Red Wings

The best option – or at least, this writer’s preferred option – would be for the new Red Wings GM to come in, tear it down almost completely, and focus on acquiring generational talent to serve as their new foundation. Yzerman was unwilling to do that, and if his replacement follows Yzerman’s lead, the Wings could be destined to be a ‘Mushy Middle’ team, forever out of a playoff spot, forever far from a generational talent joining the team in the draft.