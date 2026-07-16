Ranking Five Potential Detroit Red Wings GM Candidates

Should the Detroit Red Wings go from the Yzerplan to the Shanaplan 2.0?
The Detroit Red Wings need a new GM after announcing Steve Yzerman would transition out of the job and into a senior advisor role with the franchise.
The move ends Yzerman's tenure running the Wings after he had seven years to develop the team into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Detroit failed to make the playoffs even once in that span.
Yzerman had more chances to put together a winning Red Wings team than many, if not most, NHL GMs get.
Now that Yzerman is out of the seat of power in Motown, the pressing question is who will replace him as Wings GM. Here are this writer's top five picks.
Honorable mentions: Nicklas Lidstrom, Brad Treliving, Pat Brisson
5. Evan Gold
Gold reportedly was one of the finalists for the Toronto Maple Leafs' GM job before it went to John Chayka and the Vancouver Canucks' job before it went to Ryan Johnson.
That said, Gold remains one of the names du jour in any discussion of up-and-coming management figures.
Gold is leaving the Boston Bruins as an assistant GM on Aug. 1, with some speculation that he could join the Leafs' front office. Given that Gold hails from Toronto, the Maple Leafs could be getting a motivated executive.
Gold has paid his dues, serving for some 11 years with the Bruins. He shares Chayka's youth, and he may yet wind up as a GM of another team. But Gold is one of the hottest management figures on the market, so if the Wings' job is offered to him, Gold should take it.
4. Kris Draper
Red Wings ownership has often shown loyalty to former Detroit players when they transition to management. Draper is the perfect example of an internal hire if they go with one of the most popular Wings players in franchise history as their next GM.
Draper has been in charge of Detroit's amateur scouting department, and he was officially appointed an assistant GM in 2023.
Hiring Draper would send a message to the rest of the organization – namely, that despite Detroit's struggles trying to make the Stanley Cup playoffs, a former player can work up the ranks of the organization and eventually get to the top. So it wouldn't be a surprise at all if Wings owner Chris Ilitch chose Draper for the GM job.
3. Tom Fitzgerald
The former NHL player could bring a completely fresh take to the Red Wings organization if Ilitch decides not to go with an internal hire to replace Yzerman.
That said, the Devils did fire Fitzgerald this past spring, and you can't say it wasn't warranted. Fitzgerald put together New Jersey teams that had a couple of good years but ultimately could not get over the hump as legitimate Cup contenders. If he were hired by Detroit, Fitzgerald would be able to hit the ground running and try to get the Red Wings into the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.
He'd be an experienced GM, and that's what the Wings need, especially when it comes to navigating past the trade request of Detroit captain Dylan Larkin. Fitzgerald can build on what he learned with the Devils and retool the Red Wings for an immediate playoff push next season.
2. Shawn Horcoff
Horcoff is another former NHLer-turned-assistant GM in Detroit. He's been GM of its AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, leading them to an amazing 51-16-5 record this past season.
The Wings need a GM who develops young players, and that's exactly what Horcoff has been doing in Detroit.
Horcoff and Draper might be a coin toss when it comes to who Ilitch hires as Yzerman's replacement. Both players can draw on their excellent experience on the ice, and Horcoff is still only 47.
Hiring Horcoff would keep the Wings' issues in-house, and he has a very good idea of the depth of the organization. It might be a hunch to put Horcoff this high on this list, but we believe Ilitch values loyalty.
1. Brendan Shanahan
How viable would it be for Shanahan – one of Yzerman's friends – to come in as the next GM?
We think there's a very ideal fit for Shanahan in Detroit.
Shanahan's legendary impact on the Red Wings as a player would earn him the respect of the Wings' dressing room, and his decade as the head honcho with the Maple Leafs would give him the experience Ilitch could be looking for.
Shanahan has kept an extremely low profile since parting with the Maple Leafs in 2025. But he was a terrific NHL player, and he's got the accomplishments to wait for the perfect job opportunity to arise. That very well could come with the Wings.
The Red Wings need a charismatic force to set a new tone for the organization. If he were given the reins, Shanahan might be able to deliver the Wings back to the point in time when they were the gold standard for NHL teams.
Shanahan should get another chance to implement his plan and get further in the playoffs than he did in Toronto, and it makes a lot of sense for that opportunity to come in Detroit.
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