NHL Off-Season Rankings: No. 8, Colorado Avalanche
As part of TheHockeyNews.com's current series ranking the off-seasons of every NHL team, we're focusing today's article on team No. 8 – the Colorado Avalanche.
For the entire 2025-26 regular season and the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Colorado Avalanche marauded over opponents.
The Avalanche won a whopping 55 games last year, earning their second President’s Trophy in the last six seasons. They proceeded to sweep the Los Angeles Kings and beat the Minnesota Wild in five games. As the third round began, Colorado looked destined to not only win the Western Conference, but win a championship.
Unfortunately for Avalanche fans, their team got a rude awakening courtesy of the Vegas Golden Knights, who swept them in the Western final.
The Avs have since made notable changes, starting at the top with former GM Chris MacFarland heading to the Nashville Predators. Returning Avalanche GM Joe Sakic has this team in win-now mode, and that’s reflected in the moves the organization has made this summer.
While details have yet to materialize, Sakic also got his biggest duty done in the form of a Cale Makar extension, which is a huge weight off the franchise's shoulders as training camp approaches
Let’s analyze the Avalanche's additions and subtractions from the off-season and discuss where their competitive future stands.
Arrivals:
Jaden Schwartz (LW), Fabian Lysell (RW), Noah Juulsen (D)
The Avalanche made their biggest moves throughout the regular season, re-acquiring center Nazem Kadri from the Calgary Flames and picking up defenseman Brett Kulak from the Pittsburgh Penguins. That didn't leave a lot for Sakic to address either in free agency or trades this summer.
The team's big addition is Jaden Schwartz, who's coming off a down year, posting just 11 goals and 26 points in 50 games with the Seattle Kraken. Although, Schwartz is only two years removed from putting together 26 goals and 49 points in 81 games in 2024-25.
Sakic's hope is that the 34-year-old can replace the offense lost from the departure of Valeri Nichushkin, and considering Schwartz is signed for three years at just $3.25 million, it's a low-risk bet coming at a significantly smaller price than they were paying Nichushkin.
Otherwise, the Avalanche took a flier on former Boston Bruins winger Fabian Lysell, who hasn’t realized his potential as an NHLer, but is only 23. Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Noah Juulsen was also signed to a two-year contract at $1.1 million per season.
Schwartz is the main addition, and he could turn out to be a steal.
Departures:
Valeri Nichushkin (RW), Ross Colton (LW), Jack Drury (C), Joel Kiviranta (LW), Nick Blankenburg (D)
Nichushkin looked great at times in his Avs career, but injuries and off-ice issues prevented him from realizing his full potential. The 31-year-old Russian winger posted 28 goals and 53 points in 54 games just two seasons ago, but last year his numbers fell to 17 goals and 49 points in 72 games.
That's not terrible production, but when you’re paying Nichushkin $6.125-million per season, you basically expect those numbers as a starting point.
The Avalanche made a pair of deals with the Predators, sending Ross Colton and Jack Drury to Music City. Both were middle-six depth options that provided minimal offensive production in Colorado, but have the tools and opportunity to take on larger roles in Nashville.
There were also fringe departures for the Avs in the form of Joel Kiviranta and Nick Blankenburg, who were both replacement-level players that won't drastically impact the team's competitive aspirations.
Other than that, the Avalanche stood pat. It’s hard to blame them for letting go of anyone they let go, as they’re tight to the salary cap ceiling and need every dollar they can find.
The Bottom Line:
The Avalanche were almost duty-bound to run it back with the same core of Nathan MacKinnon, Makar, Martin Necas, Brock Nelson, Devon Toews, along with goaltenders Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood.
While Colorado might be done making major additions throughout the summer, nobody should be shocked to see Sakic take big swings during the season.
A return trip to the Western Conference Final is the starting point for the Avalanche in 2026-27. With multiple star players, depth and playoff experience, They deserve to be regarded as true Cup front-runners.
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