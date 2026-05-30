NHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To Watch

Every game of the Cup final will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC in the United States and Sportsnet, CBC and French-language TVA Sports in Canada.
Here's the full schedule. Times are in Eastern time (ET).
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
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