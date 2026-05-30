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NHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To Watch cover image

NHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To Watch

Jonathan Tovell
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Jonathan Tovell
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Updated at May 30, 2026, 03:44
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The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights will face off in the 2026 Stanley Cup final.

Because Carolina eliminated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 on May 29, the NHL confirmed the final is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 2, after a media day on Monday. 

Every game of the Cup final will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC in the United States and Sportsnet, CBC and French-language TVA Sports in Canada.

Here's the full schedule. Times are in Eastern time (ET).

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m.  (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

If necessary

Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

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