NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Boston Bruins Pipeline Headlined By Hagens and Friends

Possibly my favorite pick of the Bruins draft came in the sixth round, where they selected Roberto Leonardo Henriquez, a Dominican-Slovakian netminder who was playing in the USHL. The overage netminder was highly athletic and showed some really intriguing tools as a netminder. The biggest strength in his game is his skating, though. He moves so well on his feet that he’s able to give himself the chance to make just about any save needed. He could be as good as the netminder they took in round two.