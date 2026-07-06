NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Calgary Flames Build Something Special

The Calgary Flames had an excellent NHL draft and added another high-end young defenseman in a trade. The way they've developed their NHL prospect pool, they may not even have a weakness.
After a trade to get another high-end young defenseman and a draft chock-full of talent, the Flames have been building a prospect pool with boatloads of potential.
They are slowly developing one of the best prospect pipelines in hockey, and seeing the youth take over should be quite fun for fans in Calgary.
That means it's the Flames' turn for a deeper look in our NHL prospect pool overview series.
In our annual series, Tony Ferrari's digging into each NHL team's top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of its pipeline, an overview of its latest draft class and positional depth chart, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Aside from some exceptions, a player who no longer holds NHL rookie eligibility is considered graduated and no longer a prospect for the purposes of these exercises.
Initial Overview Of Top Prospects
The Flames had a solid start to their off-season.
They kicked things off by trading for Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for two first-round picks (via Vegas and Colorado), a second-round pick and prospect Etienne Morin.
The main piece of this deal is Nemec, a 22-year-old defender who was picked second overall in 2022.
His time in New Jersey was full of inconsistent opportunities and matching play. He had some really promising moments as a puck-moving, two-way defender, so Calgary is hoping to help him reach his potential. The Slovak defender has already played over 150 NHL games, so we're making an exception to include him in this prospect pipeline. The right-shot defender should be playing top four minutes this upcoming season in Calgary.
The Flames will be looking to make Nemec one of their young pillars on the back end alongside 2024 ninth overall pick Zayne Parekh. The former OHL defender is one of the most offensively gifted defense prospects in hockey. His daring style of play can make for some of the most entertaining hockey you'll see at any level.
Parekh is a lethal shooter who attacks downhill off the blueline. As a playmaker, he draws defenders toward him before firing passes to teammates in open ice. His defensive game is an issue, and his rookie year in the NHL proved that, but his upside and potential as an impact blueliner are so impressive.
Calgary has a number of really interesting blueliners overall.
Hunter Brzustewicz is a smooth puck-mover who has put up solid numbers in the AHL. He's played in 35 NHL games over the last couple of years since leaving junior hockey, and he's looked solid, but getting stronger defensively will be key to his chances of having a long NHL career.
After two years with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen, Axel Hurtig is making the jump to the AHL's Wranglers. Don't expect massive numbers offensively, as Hurtig is a big, physical defender who thrives along the wall and in the corners. His length is an asset on the penalty kill, disrupting passing lanes. His first full pro season in North America will be an adjustment, but he could find his way into the NHL sooner than expected.
For all the talent the Flames have on the back end, they also have so many exciting forward prospects.
Coming off a Hobey Baker finalist nod, Ethan Wyttenbach might be the hottest rising prospect in the game. He's such a crafty player who understands how to simply find space or advance the play with the puck. Wyttenbach isn't some kind of speed demon or hyper-skilled winger, but he's a more determined and connective player than most. His goal-scoring has always been the calling card, but his playmaking took a step last year, which has helped him become a legitimate NHL prospect.
Andrew Basha was a bit overwhelmed in the AHL before dominating in the WHL this past season. The incredibly skilled forward went back to Medicine Hat and instantly showed he's in a class above most in junior hockey. His quick-twitch skill and offensive instincts were tantalizing. He isn't the sole reason the Ruck twins ended up at the top of the WHL scoring list, but when he got there, their scoring exploded. He'll look to bring that skill to the AHL full-time this year.
An injury from a bad hit in mid-January cut short Cullen Potter's sophomore season at Arizona State, but he took a really big step forward and showed off his game-breaking ability over 24 games. His speed and puckhandling were nearly elite, and he displayed an excellent balance between creating his own scoring chances and generating them for linemates. His upside remains high as he transfers to Michigan State University, where he will be one of the top dogs on a national title contender.
Another impressive NCAA prospect in the Flames' system is North Dakota center Cole Reschny. Reschny averaged nearly a point per game as a freshman and showcased his high-end passing and impressive offensive work rate. He's a versatile player who can play down the middle or on the wing. Reschny could be a sneaky early Hobey Baker contender.
Matvei Gridin split this past season between the AHL and NHL, finding some success at both levels. Gridin has improved his passing and shooting since his draft season, making him an option higher up in the lineup. He's an excellent off-puck attacker, bringing a bit of power to his game. It'll be interesting to see how he looks in a full NHL season.
Aydar Suniev's skating has always held him back. He has so many admirable tools, from excellent hands to a soft touch as a passer. He even throws his weight around at times. Suniev's projection depends on his mobility to become even average in the NHL.
U-23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Matvei Gridin (RW), Zayne Parekh (D), Samuel Honzek (C/W), Aydar Suniev (LW), Simon Nemec (D)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, sixth overall - Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL)
Round 1, 30th overall - Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL)
Round 2, 36th overall - Chase Harrington, LW, Spokane (WHL)
Round 2, 42nd overall - Tobias Trejbal, G, Youngstown (USHL)
Round 2, 55th overall - Alan Shaikhlislamov, RW, Ufa Jr. (Rus.)
Round 3, 65th overall - Joe Iginla, RW, Vancouver (WHL)
Round 4, 100th overall - Egor Barabanov, C/W, Saginaw (OHL)
Round 5, 132nd overall - Simon Katolicky, LW, Tappara Jr. (Fin.)
Round 6, 164th overall - Bode Laylin, D, Tri-City (USHL)
The Flames had one of the most impressive draft classes in the NHL.
Not only did they have a lot of picks, but they managed to take some really intriguing players throughout the draft. With six picks in the top 65, they were sure to find some talent.
They snagged one of the top defensemen in the draft, Carson Carels. His defensive game is vastly underrated, built on solid mobility and excellent physical engagement. Carels put up some monster numbers offensively in the WHL, with 20 goals and 73 points in 58 games. He was an excellent rush defender and loved to jump into the rush as a backside attacker. He must refine his offense to produce at the pro level, but he has the potential to be a really intriguing two-way blueliner.
Jack Hextall is one of the smartest centers in the draft. He lacks some raw physical traits, but his ability to elevate his linemates and play precise, tactical hockey is impressive. Hextall is heading to Michigan State, where he will look to continue getting a bit stronger and faster while playing tougher competition.
The Flames drafted three players in the second round, starting with Spokane Chiefs left winger Chase Harrington. He is a good facilitator in open ice and shows some really nice playmaking habits, with a focus on getting the puck to the inside. He has some power to his game as well, but he doesn't consistently incorporate it into his play. If he can find a way to do that, he could find a role as a second-line scorer.
Tobias Trejbal is Calgary's new top goalie prospect. The Youngstown Phantoms netminder is heading to UMass in the fall, where he will look to build off a stellar year in the United States League. The Czech goalie plays a strong positional game, built on strong technique and fluid mobility.
Alan Shaikhlislamov works his tail off all over the ice. He has a very good shot and finds open spots to fade into so that he can fire the puck unimpeded. Shaikhlislamov plays with plenty of speed in transition, allowing him to impact the game even when he's not getting his shot off.
Kicking off the third round, the Flames picked Joe Iginla, the son of arguably the greatest Flames player of all-time, Jarome Iginla. The 5-foot-10 right winger is a hound on the puck who does what he can to extend his team's possession. Iginla wasn't really able to find his footing in WHL Vancouver after a mid-season trade, but he's always been a very good shooter and crafty playmaker. The eye test was often better than the stats suggested.
Egor Barabanov, 20, was one of the OHL's top scorers, with 91 points in 68 games. He has quite the one-timer, but what stood out this year was his growth as a playmaker. Barabanov is constantly looking to use his skill and speed to create open space. He's an older prospect, originally draft-eligible a couple of years ago, but he's a player worth watching for Flames fans as he jumps to UMass in the fall.
Simon Katolicky is a 6-foot-5 left winger who plays with speed and power. He had an up-and-down season in the Finnish junior league, where his production was very inconsistent. The flashes were fun to watch, and when he was on his game, he was a force to deal with. That just didn't happen enough, so finding consistency will be key moving forward.
Bode Laylin isn't the kind of defenseman who pushes the pace offensively, opting instead for simple and effective plays at both ends of the ice. He's a solid skater who looks to simplify the game. Laylin is headed to WHL Everett, where he will look to step up in competition and further develop his game.
Strengths
The depth on the wing is the most intriguing area of Calgary's incoming youth.
They have wingers with high-end skill, such as Basha and Theo Stockselius, and tacticians, such as Gridin and Wyttenbach.
The Flames have done an excellent job of building a prospect pool full of varied skill sets overall. They also have some centers who might end up on the wing at the NHL level. It should give them plenty of options over the next few years as they look to fill out their NHL roster.
Weaknesses
There isn't a true weakness in the Flames' pipeline. They might lack a bit of high-end skill up front in terms of a franchise-level talent, but they have many players who could end up being high-end producers because they have high-end skill.
It will be interesting to see whether any of those players end up being top-of-the-lineup producers instead of being just solid top six scorers.
Hidden Gem: Henry Mews, D
The Flames have so many prospects of note that Henry Mews has gotten a bit overlooked.
The Michigan Wolverines defender missed most of this past season with a knee injury, but he was quite impressive in 10 games played. The puck-moving defender had nine assists and showcased his mobility in all three zones.
Even as a freshman, Mews looked like a player who would have played a big role for them.
Now entering his second year, Mews may have a slow start as he recovers from knee surgery, but he should be an impact player by season's end.
Next Man Up: Zayne Parekh, D
Parekh was part of the Flames last year, but his season was so broken up that he never really had the chance to plant his feet and get comfortable in the NHL.
He started slow and dealt with an injury. He then went to the world juniors, where he was a standout for Canada, and even had an AHL stint before finishing the year in the NHL.
Needless to say, last year was a bit of a bump in the road. This season, Parekh will be looking to not only solidify his role with the Flames, but he will be looking to put his full offensive arsenal on display.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Andrew Basha, Ethan Wyttenbach, Aydar Suniev, Samuel Honzek, Chase Harrington, Egor Barabanov, William Stromgren
C: Cole Reschny, Cullen Potter, Jack Hextall, Theo Stockselius, Luke Misa, Jonathan Castagna
RW: Matvei Gridin, Alan Shaikhlislamov, Aidan Lane, Jaden Lipinski, Max Curran, Cade Littler
LD: Carson Carels, Axel Hurtig, Mace'o Phillips
RD: Zayne Parekh, Henry Mews, Hunter Brzustewicz
G: Arsenii Sergeev, Tobias Trejbal, Yegor Yegorov, Kirill Zarubin
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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