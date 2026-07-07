NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Carolina Hurricanes Keep Swinging After Cup Win

After two really solid years in the NCAA, the Hurricanes signed Charlie Cerrato to his entry-level contract, and he got into one playoff game in the AHL. He was undrafted twice before Carolina came calling in his third year of eligibility. He's been one of the top-scoring forwards in college while also showcasing one of the best two-way games in the NCAA. He's a smart player who loves to attack off the rush with speed. He's excellent at connecting plays in motion, which should translate seamlessly to the pro game.