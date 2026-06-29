Hurricanes AGM Darren Yorke Breaks Down Carolina's 2026 Draft Class

On Wiggo Sorensson: "Wiggo Sorensson is probably a name that not too many people are familiar with given the league that he plays, but we kind of look at it very similarly to guys coming out of high school hockey and getting the opportunity to play for the US Development Program. He got to play for the national teams and every single tournament, he started earning more ice time and when you're able to go from a lesser league and go up to the top leagues and just be able to adapt, that's saying something and I think that goes to his hockey sense, his ability to play hard, his ability to play fast and he was a centerman that was snapping pucks back against the best of the best in the April tournament. So this is a player that has an all around game that suits what we're looking for when we're trying to draft forwards."