NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Colorado Avalanche Make Trades To Help Barren Pipeline

When the Avalanche took Axel Elofsson, they bet that the shifty, skilled defender could find a way to make it work at the pro level as a 5-foot-10 blueliner. His puck-moving ability in transition and his footwork at the offensive blueline make him one of the draft's most fun players to watch. He can run a power play with precision and create plenty of offensive chances. His defensive game needs work, but if he can lean into his mobility, he could probably figure out how to at least be serviceable in that regard.