NHL Prospect Pool Overview ‘26-27: Nashville Predators' Pipeline Molded By Poor Regular Seasons

There might not be a player outside of the NHL with a more entertaining highlight reel than the uber-skiller Ryker Lee. He’s the closest thing hockey has to an old And-1 mixtape, with his unreal hands, slick moves, and creativity with the puck. With 30 points in 35 games as a freshman at Michigan State, Lee showed that his skill isn’t all flash, as there’s substance to his game as well. His upside is high, and with another season in college, he should continue to round out his game.