NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: New York Rangers Are Failing At Player Development

In the third round, New York had three pucks and looked to the QMJHL for the first two. Goaltender Danai Shaiikov was the first. He is just big enough and just quick enough for NHL teams to view him as a potential pro netminder. Shaiikov reads the play well, getting himself square to shooters. He must find more consistency and develop the ability to make the second and third save during an onslaught, but he's a solid prospect in net.