NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: New York Rangers Are Failing At Player Development

The New York Rangers have intriguing prospects in the pipeline, but they must turn a few of them into NHLers and high-impact players. Tony Ferrari takes a deep dive.
Unfortunately for them, the past two years have put them in a bad position.
They've had some really high picks in recent years, but they haven't managed to develop them into true impact players.
Now, the Rangers have some really intriguing prospects in the pipeline, and they must produce a few NHLers, including some high-impact players.
It's the Rangers' turn in our NHL prospect pool overview series.
In our annual series, Tony Ferrari's digging into each team's top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of its pipeline, an overview of its latest draft class and positional depth chart, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Aside from some exceptions, a player who no longer holds NHL rookie eligibility is considered graduated and no longer a prospect for the purposes of these exercises.
Initial Overview Of Top Prospects
The Rangers are in a weird place.
They are clearly not good enough to contend, and they've made moves to replace older players with younger talent, but the Rangers' retool feels like they're hesitant to fully commit to rebuilding their core. This season will give us a window into the mindset of GM Chris Drury.
Last season's biggest move for the Rangers came when they traded Artemi Panarin, their best skater over the last seven years. He ultimately ended up with the Los Angeles Kings, and the Rangers received Liam Greentree and a third-round pick in return.
Greentree is a very good prospect who has been one of the OHL's best players and most respected captains. He was a massive part of the Windsor Spitfires' strong runs over the last few years, and he'll try to help the Rangers do the same. He has impressive playmaking ability, puck protection and a great motor. He can play through contact and draw pressure, opening up his teammates for passes.
Rangers fans have been excited to see Gabe Perreault take over at Madison Square Garden, but his transition hasn't been as seamless as hoped. He connects plays and thrives on tactical hockey. Perreault outthinks the opposing defense and loves to get the puck moving quickly. He's a smart offensive player who can be the finisher or a playmaker. If he gets a full run in the NHL this season, particularly in one of the Rangers' top two lines, he could be quite effective.
One NCAA player Rangers fans should watch is Michigan Wolverines left winger Malcolm Spence. He plays a fast north-south game that's built on crafty playmaking and a physical edge. He's the perfect modern-day middle-six player who steps up in big games. Spence could be a fan favorite at MSG in a couple of years.
After Adam Sykora played 11 games last season, he could push for more time in the NHL this year. He's not the most impressive offensive player, but he is a capable dual-threat depth scorer. His energy levels are off the charts, and he uses that intensity to get in on the forecheck and annoy opponents on the backcheck. Sykora could be an excellent bottom-six NHLer.
Carey Terrance had a decent rookie year in the AHL, but he must figure out exactly what he'll be at the next level. He can do a bit of everything, but now that he's playing pro, he has to specialize in something. He could lean into his impressive shooting, but he'll likely play a depth scoring role in the NHL, so improving his defensive game will be important.
After three years at Boston College, Drew Fortescue joined the Rangers to end the season. He plays a smart defensive game and makes good decisions with the puck on the breakout. The NHL seemed to be a bit over his head in his nine-game stint, but he should be a solid AHLer and potentially earn an NHL look at the end of the year.
The key prospect the Rangers got in return for K'Andre Miller last off-season is Scott Morrow, who had mixed results in 29 NHL games in 2025-26. Morrow is a mobile defender who may not have top-end speed, but he has solid four-way mobility. His passing is a strength, and he's developed his defensive game over the last couple of years. He must assert himself this year, or he could become an AHL fixture.
The Rangers drafted physical defensive blueliner EJ Emery in the first round in 2024. He looked much more comfortable in the NCAA last season, and the hope is he continues to round out his game in college. His defensive traits and tools are very solid, but he's not dynamic with the puck. They don't need him to be a perfect puck-mover, but they need him to be capable enough.
U-23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Gabe Perreault (RW)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 5th overall - Alberts Smits, D, Munich (Ger.)/Jukurit (Fin.)
Round 2, 64th overall - Ben MacBeath, D, Calgary (WHL)
Round 3, 67th overall - Danai Shaiikov, G, Gatineau (QMJHL)
Round 3, 77th overall - Charlie Morrison, D, Quebec (QMJHL)
Round 3, 81st overall - Tomas Chrenko, C, Nitra (Svk.)
Round 4, 102nd overall - Spencer Bowes, LW, Ottawa (OHL)
Round 6, 162nd overall - Andre Mondoux, D, Kingston (OHL)
Round 6, 163rd overall - Darian Anderson, RW, Flint (OHL)
Round 7, 193rd overall - Ivan Patrikhayev, D, CSKA (Rus.)
Alberts Smits is the Rangers' prize prospect from their nine selections. He's an incredibly talented, mobile defender. While he has an impressive floor as a top-four defensive specialist, Smits has the upside of a true two-way defender with some offensive skill and dynamism. He is the ultimate wild card among the defenders in this class.
Ben MacBeath is another strong-skating defenseman who plays a very poised, physical defensive game. MacBeath has shown some really nice moments as a passer on offense, using his feet to create passing lanes and open up to support the attack. He projects as a second- or third-pair defenseman.
In the third round, New York had three pucks and looked to the QMJHL for the first two. Goaltender Danai Shaiikov was the first. He is just big enough and just quick enough for NHL teams to view him as a potential pro netminder. Shaiikov reads the play well, getting himself square to shooters. He must find more consistency and develop the ability to make the second and third save during an onslaught, but he's a solid prospect in net.
Charlie Morrison is a physical defender who loves to close in and throw his hands into an attacker's chest to kill their momentum. He is a simple player with the puck, looking to just funnel the biscuit to his teammates. Morrison won't dazzle fans, but he will make good plays in his own end.
Tomas Chrenko gives the Rangers some more skill in the pipeline. The speedy, skilled forward had moments when he looked like a potential top-30 prospect in this class and others when he disappeared. The Rangers may have found a diamond in the rough late in the third round.
Spencer Bowes was an interesting pick for the Rangers in the fourth round. He plays fast, gets to scoring areas and has a sneaky good shot. He was thought of as a late-round flyer coming into the draft, but New York traded up to snag him earlier. Bowes could surprise as he starts to put his tools together more consistently.
Andre Mondoux is a physical defender who closes quickly and delivers the boom. The overage blueliner kills plays along the wall and understands how to do the dirty work. His offensive tools are average at best, but that's not his game. He plays sound defensive hockey with a physical flair.
After a year with the OHL's Flint Firebirds, Darian Anderson is heading to Clarkson in the NCAA. He's a big winger with some shifty hands at times and some really solid mitts around the net. He isn't the most fleet of foot, which could hold him back, but he has a role around the net and along the wall with his length and size.
Ivan Patrikhayev was the Rangers' third straight overage draft pick, and he's the oldest of the group at 20. His KHL season was impressive because the defenseman used his skating to consistently make an impact. Patrikhayev is not an offensive force, but he showed the tools to get the puck to his most skilled teammates. The Rangers took a chance on a mobile defender with pro experience.
Strengths
The Rangers have some really solid wingers with a variety of skill sets and potential upside.
Perreault and Greentree could be top six scorers who affect games regularly.
Spence, Sykora and Jacob Battaglia all look like solid middle-six or third-line options down the line.
Raoul Boilard and Nathan Aspinall are interesting depth options. Tomas Chrenko and Mikkel Eriksen are listed as centers but could easily end up on the wing.
Weaknesses
The biggest weakness in the Rangers' prospect pipeline is player development.
That seems a little harsh considering we usually look at a position group or style of player in this section, but the Rangers have struggled to develop their prospects. That is the biggest thing that must change to ensure they can take advantage of the solid prospects they've added to this pool.
Perreault and Smits may reach the NHL because of their talent, but if the Rangers want players like Greentree, Spence and Fortescue to reach their potential, they will have to figure out how to unlock their skills at the top level.
Hidden Gem: Zeb Lindgren, D
Lindgren is one of my favorite picks from the later rounds in 2025.
He is a fluid skater who looked good this past year despite being on an underwhelming Skelleftea squad in the Swedish junior league.
Lindgren has more to give as a puck-mover because he shows the ability to be a difference-maker in transition, but he tends to make the safer play as a passer, rather than skating with the puck.
He uses his footwork on the defensive side of the puck as well, cutting attackers off, winning puck races and closing quickly in defensive transitions.
There is a lot to like from a player who may not jump off the page despite having the tools to do so.
Next Man Up: Gabe Perreault, LW / Scott Morrow, D
Perreault and Morrow played NHL games last year. Neither truly locked down a spot in the lineup, although Perreault does seem to have the clearer path, and he's a bit more likely to start the year in New York.
Outside of Smits blowing the doors off in camp and earning a spot, the Rangers aren't likely to have a young player break into the lineup because they just don't seem to be keen on giving opportunities to young players.
That means that Perreault potentially getting an opportunity in the top six to start the year will come with a lot of pressure. Of course, there is pressure on him to make the lineup, but the pressure to show that young talent can be part of the answer will also be there on a broader scale.
Morrow represents the same thing on the blueline if he can earn some more NHL minutes.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Gabe Perreault, Malcolm Spence, Adam Sykora, Raoul Boilard, Nathan Aspinall, Ty Henricks
C: Carey Terrance, Tomas Chrenko, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Mikkel Eriksen
RW: Liam Greentree, Jacob Battaglia, Brody Lamb
LD: Alberts Smits, Ben MacBeath, Drew Fortescue, Zeb Lindgren, Charlie Morrison, Artem Gonchar, Jackson Dorrington
RD: Scott Morrow, EJ Emery, Sean Barnhill
G: Dylan Garand, Danai Shaiikov, Talyn Boyko
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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