NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Ottawa Senators Lean Into Skill At The Draft

Carter Yakemchuk is the big name on the back end. The 2024 seventh overall selection plays a loud game. He unleashes clap bombs from the blueline, explodes into his hits and loves to get in the face of his opponents. He is the embodiment of what the Senators have been at their best. He has some gaps in his defensive game at times, but there is a lot to like for the Sens' top prospect, and we should see plenty of him this season.