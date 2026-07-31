NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: San Jose Sharks Will Build Around Celebrini And Stenberg

Igor Chernyshov played 28 NHL games this past season after starting the year in the AHL, so he technically is no longer a rookie, but he remains an intriguing left wing prospect. He has built-in chemistry with Misa from their days with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. The duo was unstoppable in Saginaw and could form a really impressive duo on the second line in San Jose this year. Chernyshov is a powerful skater who can rush the puck up ice. His shot is an asset because he gets to high-danger areas, but his best offensive asset is his vision and passing ability. He should play most of the season in the NHL this year.