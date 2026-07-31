NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: San Jose Sharks Will Build Around Celebrini And Stenberg

The San Jose Sharks' prospect pool is absolutely loaded. A fantastic draft added foundational pieces, especially Ivar Stenberg.
Nearly every move they make seems intended to build around superstar Macklin Celebrini, their teenage phenom. They've built an incredible young core, and they continue to add to it.
Only time will tell if they've made the right move at every turn, but to this point, it certainly feels like it. They have leaned into skill and built a diversely talented young group of players, and they look poised to be contenders for quite some time.
It's time to look more into the Sharks' pipeline in our NHL prospect pool overview series.
In our annual series, Tony Ferrari's digging into each team's top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of its pipeline, an overview of its latest draft class and positional depth chart, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Aside from some exceptions, a player who no longer holds NHL rookie eligibility is considered graduated and no longer a prospect for the purposes of these exercises.
Initial Overview Of Top Prospects
Before discussing the prospects themselves, some young NHLers already on the Sharks deserve a mention.
Macklin Celebrini had a very good rookie season, but no one could have predicted that he would break out for 45 goals and 115 points as a 19-year-old sophomore. Simply put, he's becoming one of the faces of hockey. He's already made Canada's Olympic roster, finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting and recently signed a contract extension with a league-high $18.8-million cap hit for five years. They have the franchise cornerstone.
Sitting behind him on the center depth chart is Michael Misa, the second overall pick from the 2025 NHL draft. An injury and inconsistent playing time affected his rookie season, but his flashes of high-end play and impressive offensive skill shone through. He must continue getting stronger, but the 19-year-old should have a really solid sophomore season, although Celebrini has set that bar very high.
Will Smith has been the Robin to Celebrini's Batman over the last few years. The Sharks are still figuring out whether he can play center or if he's a winger, but he's looked best on the wing. His high-end hands and puck skill are not only entertaining to watch, but they also put opposing defenders on their heels. He's got the potential to be a really impressive playmaker.
Sam Dickinson had a solid rookie year, but it came with the typical ups and downs that most 20-year-old blueliners experience. At his best, he was able to shadow attackers, use his stick and body to dislodge the puck and then jump on the loose puck and move it up ice. His offensive zone skill didn't really get the chance to show itself, but we could see a jump in that area this upcoming season.
Igor Chernyshov played 28 NHL games this past season after starting the year in the AHL, so he technically is no longer a rookie, but he remains an intriguing left wing prospect. He has built-in chemistry with Misa from their days with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. The duo was unstoppable in Saginaw and could form a really impressive duo on the second line in San Jose this year. Chernyshov is a powerful skater who can rush the puck up ice. His shot is an asset because he gets to high-danger areas, but his best offensive asset is his vision and passing ability. He should play most of the season in the NHL this year.
Although he hasn't been in the spotlight for Sharks fans, Quentin Musty is still very much a prospect worth watching. His rookie season in the AHL went quite well, and he continues to be a finisher who could slot in on a middle-six line and add some punch to the lineup. He's a versatile player who can really push the envelope physically and offensively.
Filip Bystedt nearly doubled his point total in the AHL from 31 points in 2024-25 to 60 in 2025-26. The big Swedish center looked much more comfortable and confident with the puck. His speed has always been a major asset, and as he's getting stronger, he's becoming a more effective transition player through the neutral zone. If Bystedt can improve on the season he just had, he could get NHL time if the Sharks need to inject some speed and size into the lineup.
Defensive center Cole McKinney had a very good freshman season for Michigan, averaging half a point per game while continuing to use his speed and motor to excel defensively. He won't likely be a big scorer at the next level, but McKinney can play an important depth role.
On the blueline, Luca Cagnoni has continued to round out his game. While he may never be a defensive stalwart, he has the kind of mobility and puck-moving ability that you want in the lineup, even if you need to shelter him a bit at 5-on-5. He could win a job in the NHL at training camp, and if he does, the Sharks could have him run a power-play unit.
One of the most interesting prospects in hockey, Haoxi (Simon) Wang, is heading to Boston University, where he will continue to round out his game. His skating and size are incredibly enticing, but his raw tools, such as his puckhandling and passing talent, make him intriguing. He flashes these tools, but he hasn't showcased them consistently.
Wang played for the Chinese national team last year, where they came up just short of being promoted from Div. 1-B. Wang has been an outspoken and committed member of the Chinese hockey program over the last few years and will likely continue to help build the sport in his native country.
In his first AHL season, Mattias Havelid's adjustment to North American hockey went well overall. He's an undersized blueliner who relies on his shifty skating and playmaking ability to be effective. Havelid must lean into those traits this upcoming season to have more of an impact.
Goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen is jumping to the NCAA, where he will play for Michigan State. He will take over for Trey Augustine, who has been one of the best netminders in college hockey over the last couple of years. Ravensbergen stands 6-foot-5 with excellent agility and very good play-reading ability. Heading to college is an excellent route for Ravensbergen, who must continue to refine his technical game.
U-23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Ivar Stenberg (LW), Michael Misa (C/W), Macklin Celebrini (C), Sam Dickinson (D), Igor Chernyshov (LW), Will Smith (RW/C)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 2nd overall - Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (Swe.)
Round 1, 9th overall - Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA)
Round 1, 21st overall - Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL)
Round 4, 127th overall - Brady Knowling, G, U.S. NTDP (USHL)
Round 6, 174th overall - Jake Gustafson, C, Portland (WHL)
Round 7, 201st overall - Alexander Karmanov, D, North Bay (OHL)
Obviously, Celebrini will be the centerpiece of the Sharks for the next decade or more, but the three players San Jose added in the first round will add to the foundation.
Ivar Stenberg could have been first overall in other years, had it not been for Gavin McKenna's second-half surge in the NCAA. Stenberg's game is so incredibly well-rounded, and he plays with intensity. He's always risen to the occasion as well. At the world juniors, he was the co-leading scorer for the gold medal-winning Swedes. In the Swedish League, he was a go-to player for Frolunda's men's team.
The Sharks' coaching staff won't have to worry about Stenberg. Not only will he give them a relentless effort, but he's also a highly skilled offensive player. Stenberg should be a contender for the Calder Trophy, especially if he gets the chance to play with some of the incredibly skilled young players in San Jose's lineup.
Coming into the year, Keaton Verhoeff was the biggest challenger to Gavin McKenna for first overall, according to the consensus. Playing in the NCAA, Verhoeff had a few moments that exposed his youth as one of the youngest players in college hockey, but overall, he stood his ground and put together quite a solid season.
Verhoeff is a solid two-way defender and a very skilled passer. He has good size and moves well, although he's not the quickest from a standstill. Verhoeff has all of the tools to be a very solid top-four defenseman in the NHL, affecting the game at both ends of the ice. Getting him at ninth overall was fantastic value.
The potential gem of the group is Ryan Lin. He dealt with injuries in the second half of the season, which hurt his draft stock a bit, as he was once viewed as a potential top-five pick before the holiday season. He moves well and defends far better than you'd expect for a defenseman who is nearly six-foot.
Lin leverages his skating to cut off play and has an excellent defensive stick. He has the skating and passing ability to be more aggressive offensively. Due to the injury, he wound up as the most underrated defenseman in the class. He and Verhoeff could be the top D-men from the draft class in a few years.
Although the Sharks didn't pick again until the fourth round, they got a very talented netminder, Brady Knowling. At 6-foot-5, he can look massive in net when he challenges shooters at the top of his crease. He does an excellent job of ensuring he's not too far outside of the cage. Knowling's numbers weren't spectacular with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, but it was a weaker group overall. He's heading to OHL Saginaw for a year before jumping to Boston University.
In the sixth round, the Sharks took a swing on a player they believe has more to his game than he's shown thus far. Jake Gustafson had a modest 25 points in the WHL this past season, but the 6-foot-4 prospect has the tools to be a solid two-way center.
Alexander Karmanov gained attention for being a 7-foot-1 D-man. His mobility is a concern, and he is very much still developing his puck skills, but his reach and defensive acumen are assets that NHL scouts drooled over. As a seventh-round pick, he could be a nice lottery ticket that pays off huge.
Strengths
The Sharks are loaded with right-handed defense prospects.
Even before the 2026 NHL draft, they had a few really interesting right-shot D-men. Adding Verhoeff and Lin gave them potential top four blueliners, while the depth will likely fit into bottom four roles.
Havelid is an interesting puck-mover. Eric Pohlkamp is one of the most under-the-radar prospects in hockey, joining the AHL's Barracuda after a solid three-year college career. Physical defender Nate Misskey will look to build on a solid freshman year at UMass-Lowell.
Add in lottery tickets, such as Colton Roberts and Axel Landen, and there is plenty of potential among the right-shot defensemen in San Jose's system.
Weaknesses
For everything the Sharks have in their cupboard, the right wing is a little underwhelming.
That's not to say a center or two in their pipeline can't move to the wing or that they have nothing, but it is the weakest point in a very strong prospect pool.
Carson Wetsch put together a nice season to cap his WHL career, and he'll join the Barracuda in the AHL this upcoming season.
Ethan Cardwell has been a really nice player who saw a few games of NHL action last year, but he may be stuck as a tweener.
In the KHL, Yegor Rimashevskiy showed he can score a few goals, but his game was quite limited beyond that, unfortunately. It will be a big year for the 21-year-old as he tries to round out his game.
Hidden Gem: Quentin Musty, LW
With so much going on with San Jose's young talent, the fans have every right to have their attention divided. San Jose has a plethora of young players already in the NHL or pushing to get into the league.
It almost makes sense that Musty was overlooked despite recording 21 goals and 45 points as an AHL rookie. The left winger looked excellent in his first foray into pro hockey. There is an off-chance that he pushes for a role in the NHL at some point this year, too.
Next Man Up: Ivar Stenberg, LW
The second overall pick should jump right into the Sharks' lineup, and there's a good chance that he plays on Celebrini's wing.
Stenberg can be a quality pro and excellent two-way forward while bringing high-end offensive skill. He's an excellent finisher and a creative passer as well. He has all the tools needed to jump straight to the NHL.
There will be some ups and downs, but Stenberg has talked about how ready he is for this since midway through this past season. His play backed that up.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Ivar Stenberg, Igor Chernyshov, Quentin Musty, Richard Gallant, Cam Lund
C: Filip Bystedt, Cole McKinney, Teddy Mutryn, Andre Gasseau, Jake Gustafson
RW: Carson Wetsch, Ethan Cardwell, Yegor Rimashevskiy
LD: Luca Cagnoni, Haoxi (Simon) Wang, Nolan Allan, Alexander Karmanov, Leo Sahlin Wallenius
RD: Keaton Verhoeff, Ryan Lin, Mattias Havelid, Michael Fisher, Eric Pohlkamp, Nate Misskey, Colton Roberts, Axel Landen
G: Joshua Ravensbergen, Brady Knowling, Yaroslav Korostelyov, Christian Kirsch
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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