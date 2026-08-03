NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: St. Louis Blues Balancing Retool Better Than Most Teams

Adam Jecho has the frame, skating, and skill to be a very impactful player, but he’s also the kind of player who plays to the level of his teammates. He isn’t a true driver, but if he’s playing alongside one, he can be an impact player. Ultimately, Jecho is a bit of a chameleon who can play a scoring role when asked to, but he can also play a heavier bottom-six defensive role. At the NHL level, he is likely going to slide into the latter with some flashes of the former that give teams the depth scoring they need to go on a run.