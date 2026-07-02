Mason McTavish Has Plenty of Motivation Coming To St. Louis

"It's a great team," McTavish said of the Blues, who have missed the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. "I can speak on whenever we played them in St. Louis or in Anaheim. They played us really hard, they did really well. They have a lot of young, kind of that core. It's very skilled, very fast. They play well defensively and they're up and down the ice and they play really hard. I'm excited to kind of meet them all. I've met Jake Neighbours. Obviously I played with him in the World Juniors, but I've heard it's a great group.