NHL Prospect Pool Overview ‘26-27: The Minnesota Wild Leveraged Their Future To Win Now

Jumping to the OHL this past season, Adam Benak was one of the most dominant players in the league. Despite his size, Benak’s cerebral offensive mind was able to step right into one of the top junior leagues in the world and become one of their best players. Benak is incredibly skilled and one of the most impressive passers outside of the NHL. If there is any forward in the pipeline that has the chance to be an offensive difference-maker at the NHL level, it’s Benak.