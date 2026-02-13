NHL Rumor Roundup: A Mammoth Trade Could Be Coming, Plus Latest Penguins And Blue Jackets Buzz

The Utah Mammoth are in their second season in Salt Lake City, but GM Bill Armstrong has been patiently rebuilding their roster since their final years as the Arizona Coyotes.
Armstrong's hard work is paying off, as the Mammoth entered the Olympic break holding the first wild-card berth in the Western Conference. Nevertheless, he could become a buyer by the March 6 NHL trade deadline to bolster his team's chances of clinching a playoff spot.
Last summer, Armstrong made a major move by acquiring left winger JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres. RG.Org's Marco D'Amico reported the Mammoth GM could attempt to make another significant addition.
The Mammoth have been making do with first-line center Logan Cooley sidelined since Dec. 6 with a lower-body injury. He should return soon after the Olympic break, but Armstrong could attempt to shore up his depth at center.
D'Amico cited sources claiming the Mammoth "kicked tires" on Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri. They could also look into the availability of Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks or Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues.
PuckPedia indicates the Mammoth have over $29 million in projected trade-deadline cap space. They also have plenty of draft picks, prospects and young players to draw on for trade bait. However, they might not be among the preferred trade destinations for Kadri, Pettersson, and Thomas, who each have some form of no-trade protection.
Meanwhile, the retooling Pittsburgh Penguins remained in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race entering the Olympic break. That has some observers wondering if GM Kyle Dubas might make a trade or two to improve his club's chances of reaching the post-season.
Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reported sources confirming Dubas remains focused on adding young players who can help the Penguins now and in the future. He noted that they need a right-shot defenseman and a top-nine scoring winger.
If Dubas were willing to consider adding a rental player, Kingerski mentioned some veteran options, such as Winnipeg Jets blueliner Luke Schenn and Montreal Canadiens right winger Patrik Laine. He also brought up Boone Jenner and Erik Gudbranson as options if the Columbus Blue Jackets remain out of playoff contention.
Speaking of the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports GM Don Waddell will spend the Olympic break attempting to re-sign UFA-eligible players like Jenner, Gudbranson, Charlie Coyle, and Mason Marchment.
Portzline also indicated that Waddell wants to help his club maintain its surge in the standings. He believes the Blue Jackets GM would prefer adding an offensive finisher who still has some years left on his contract.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.