NHL Rumor Roundup: Auston Matthews' Future Raises Questions, Plus Canadiens Buzz

On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman acknowledged there was a lot of noise about the Maple Leafs captain before last week's trade deadline.
He said there was no chance that the 28-year-old center would be traded, but he felt that Matthews and Leafs management would meet at the end of this season to discuss the club's direction.
Friedman said Matthews wouldn't put the Maple Leafs in a bad spot, adding he would let them know if there were any negative developments about his future with the team. Despite the Leafs' disappointing performance, Friedman doesn't think there is any indication that Matthews is unhappy and wants to go anywhere.
Some of that talk about the Leafs captain came from TSN's Jeff O'Neill, who pointed to the reception Matthews and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk received from Canadian fans in the aftermath of Team USA's gold medal triumph.
O'Neill suggested that Matthews and Tkachuk could decide it's time to move on from their respective clubs this summer. He noted that Matthews has been in Toronto for a decade, while Tkachuk is in his eighth season with the Senators.
It's doubtful that Matthews and Tkachuk will attempt to leave this summer, but it could be a different story in 2027 if the Maple Leafs and Senators fail to improve. By then, both players will be a year away from UFA eligibility.
Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens had a quiet trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of trying by GM Kent Hughes.
Following the deadline, Hughes told reporters he'd been working on what would've been "a significant trade" for his club. While those efforts didn't pan out, the Canadiens GM indicated he could revisit that deal in the off-season.
Montreal Hockey Now's Marc Dumont noted Hughes pointed out that, had that trade taken place, other moves might have occurred. He didn't say which player he was targeting, as that would've violated the league's anti-tampering rules.
Dumont speculated that St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas or New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck were in Hughes' sights. Both players are expected to be available in the off-season.
Rumors linked the Canadiens to Thomas before last Friday's trade deadline. It's also worth recalling that they reportedly attempted to acquire Blues right winger Jordan Kyrou last summer before his new contract (with a full no-trade clause) began on July 1. Hughes could also be targeting a player well off the radar of hockey insiders.
Nevertheless, Hughes' hints of a potential summer blockbuster deal will keep Canadiens followers buzzing for months.
