Canadiens Swung For The Fences But Struck Out...For Now

It was a quiet trade deadline day for the Montreal Canadiens. Fans and media alike spent the day monitoring trades that were happening around the league and rumours about the various players that were reportedly available, and when the deadline came and went with no word from the organization, many hoped they had a trade in the queue with the NHL, but that wasn’t the case. Last year, when the Canadiens also stood pat on deadline day, by 2:00 PM, the media had been advised that the GM would be doing his presser at 3:00 PM on the dot. But this time around, there was nothing but silence, even when the communications department was repeatedly asked when Hughes would speak, which led to speculation. Finally, at 4:20 PM ET, the GM addressed the media.