Connor McDavid finally spoke about his contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

While the 28-year-old superstar insists he wants to win the Stanley Cup with the Oilers, his remarks did little to quell speculation about his future in Edmonton.

McDavid attended Canada's Olympic orientation camp in Calgary this week. Speaking to reporters, he said winning the Cup with Edmonton and Olympic gold for Canada are his priorities this season. Meanwhile, he's content to take his time addressing a new contract, claiming “all options are on the table.”

One of those options is starting this season without an extension.

“I don't have a preference either way,” McDavid said. “I want the group to be as focused and dialled in and ready to roll from Day 1 as much as possible, and we don't need any distractions.”

Whether McDavid likes it or not, starting this season without an extension with the Oilers ensures his contract status becomes the subject of ongoing speculation among fans and pundits. The longer he goes without a deal, the more conjecture about his future.

As Adam Proteau pointed out, signing an extension with the Oilers before the start of the upcoming season will remove that distraction.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman is willing to take McDavid's remarks at face value.

“But, until McDavid signs, there's something imperfect in his eyes, whether effective youth or strong enough goaltending or something else.”

It could boil down to whether McDavid believes he still has a chance to win the Cup in Edmonton beyond this season. If he doesn't, the question becomes which team would be his most likely destination.

Toronto fans would love to see McDavid return home, but the Maple Leafs appear no closer to ending their 58-year Stanley Cup drought. Some observers have wondered if he'll follow “the Gretzky trail” and land with the Los Angeles Kings or New York Rangers, but those clubs are further from contention than the Oilers.

Meanwhile, speculation over whether Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes wants to reunite with brothers Jake and Luke with the New Jersey Devils isn't going away.

The Athletic's James Mirtle was recently asked about that possibility. He thinks the 25-year-old defenseman might have to reconsider his future in Vancouver if the Canucks don't rebound from last year's disappointing performance.

Hughes is UFA-eligible in 2027. Mirtle speculated the Canucks might have to consider the possibility of a blockbuster trade involving their captain if he doesn't think they can become a winner.

Mirtle believes the Devils might consider reuniting Quinn with Jack and Luke if the opportunity presented itself. He observed that they currently have over $62 million in projected cap space for 2027-28. They still have to sign Luke this summer, but they would still have enough to sign Quinn to a lucrative deal.

