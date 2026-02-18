NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The Kings Pursue Elias Pettersson? Which Blackhawks Could Be Traded?

Kevin Fiala's season-ending injury has one pundit wondering if they might be interested in Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks could attempt to peddle their UFA-eligible players at the trade deadline.
Before the current Olympic trade
freeze, the Los Angeles Kings bolstered their offense by acquiring
and re-signing superstar left winger Artemi Panarin.
However, Kevin
Fiala's season-ending leg injury could put them back into the trade
market for another scoring forward.
On Monday, Kevin Baxter of the Los
Angeles Timesreported Kings president Luc Robitaille said the
club must adjust to Fiala's absence. He believes GM Ken
Holland is "pounding the phone right now" seeking a deal.
The
Kings' GM could use right winger Warren Foegele as trade bait after hinting
he could be moved following the Panarin deal.
Ben Kuzma of The Provinceobserved that the Kings' acquisition of Panarin and the looming
retirement of long-time center Anze Kopitar put them in "win-now"
mode. He wondered if they might shift their focus toward center Elias
Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks.
The 27-year-old Pettersson has surfaced
frequently in trade rumors over the past two years. Kuzma pointed out
that the Kings have over $15 million in projected trade-deadline cap
space, providing them with ample room to take on Pettersson's $11.6-million annual cap hit. He would also be reunited with former
linemate Andrei Kuzmenko.
Pettersson is in the second season of
an eight-year contract. He also has a full no-movement clause, but
Kuzma wondered if a move to Los Angeles might pique his interest,
especially since his wife lived there for 13 years.
Kuzma wondered if the Kings have the
tradeable assets to pull it off. The Canucks would want a young
center in return for Pettersson, and the Kings aren't parting with
Quinton Byfield. A package of draft picks and prospects won't address
the Canucks' immediate needs.
Moving Pettersson at the trade deadline
appears to be a remote possibility. That's a move that might have to
wait until the off-season.
Powers expects they will entertain
offers for UFA-eligible players such as defensemen Connor Murphy and
Matt Grzelcyk, and forwards Ilya Mikheyev, Jason Dickinson and
perhaps captain Nick Foligno.
Murphy could have the most trade value,
but that will depend on the market. Powers thinks a third-round pick
might be a realistic return.
The Blackhawks aren't expected to part
with veterans signed beyond this season, such as Tyler Bertuzzi,
Andre Burakovsky and Teuvo Teravainen. According to Powers, one
reason is they're banking on those players' contracts to get them to
the salary-cap floor next season.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.