NHL Rumor Roundup: What Will The Kings And Oilers Do At The Trade Deadline?

The Los Angeles Kings' offense received a significant blow when left winger Kevin Fiala suffered a season-ending leg injury playing for Switzerland against Canada on Friday in the Olympic men's hockey tournament.
Fiala is third among the Kings' scorers with 40 points in 56 games. His absence could push them back into the trade market once the Olympic trade freeze lifts at midnight on Feb. 22.
Before the trade freeze, the Kings made a significant addition by acquiring superstar left winger Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers. Following that deal, GM Ken Holland hinted at moving Warren Foegele to clear some of his club's glut of wingers.
With Fiala out, Holland could hang onto Foegele and hope the struggling 29-year-old regains his scoring touch with more playing time. On the other hand, he could bundle Foegele with a draft pick to acquire a more reliable scorer.
The Hockey News' Adam Proteau suggested Steven Stamkos as a trade option if the Nashville Predators become sellers at the March 6 trade deadline. Stamkos, 36, is under contract for two more seasons with an average annual value of $8 million, but his no-movement clause gives him full control over his future.
Turning to the Edmonton Oilers, they hold second place in the Pacific Division with 64 points. However, they lost their final three games before the Olympic break, leaving them only four points ahead of the ninth-place Kings in the Western Conference.
Some observers are speculating over what the Oilers will do by the trade deadline to improve their position in the standings and their chances for another shot at the Stanley Cup.
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic believes the Oilers need a right-shot defenseman on their second pairing and a reliable third-line center. However, their limited cap space could hamper efforts to address those needs.
PuckPedia indicates the Oilers have over $2.8 million in projected trade deadline cap space. Forward Adam Henrique ($3-million cap hit) is expected to come off long-term injury reserve soon. Since December, they have attempted to move struggling left winger Andrew Mangiapane and his $3.6 million average annual value through next season in a cost-cutting deal.
On Feb. 11, David Staples of the Edmonton Journal reported that NHL insider Frank Seravalli claimed the Oilers weren't focused on acquiring another defenseman because they felt their blueline issues would take care of themselves. Three days later, Staple indicated that Oilers insider Bob Stauffer said they were shifting their focus from their forward lines to their defense corps.
Staples pointed out that returning right winger Kasperi Kapanen and call-up center Josh Samanski had done a good job stepping up for the Oilers before the Olympic break.
Any deal for a defenseman could involve packaging Mangiapane with a draft pick or prospect, or peddling him in a separate deal to free up cap room to add a blueliner.
