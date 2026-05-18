NHL Rumor Roundup: Ducks' Carlsson, Gauthier In Need Of Extensions; Wild Pursuing A No. 1 Center
The Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild could have busy off-seasons as they look to improve their rosters for 2026-27 and get back to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Anaheim Ducks’ playoff run ended last week when the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated them from the second round in six games.
While the Ducks exceeded expectations by reaching the playoffs for the first time in seven years and advancing to the second round, GM Pat Verbeek faces some important off-season decisions.
ESPN.com’s Ryan S. Clark believes Verbeek’s biggest challenge is signing Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier to new contracts. Those young forwards are completing their entry-level contracts and are due for significant raises.
Verbeek has a history of playing hardball with restricted free agents coming off their ELCs, as Mason McTavish discovered last summer, and former Ducks Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale before him. However, Carlsson and Gauthier are franchise players, which could make Verbeek more accommodating.
Clark also noted that veteran right-handed defensemen John Carlson, Jacob Trouba, and Radko Gudas are UFA-eligible this summer. While the Ducks have over $40 million in salary-cap space for 2026-27, Verbeek might not be able to re-sign everybody.
Verbeek could attempt to use some of that cap space to make a significant addition via the trade market.
Eric Stephens of The Athletic speculated the Ducks GM could pursue an established star this summer. He suggested Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues, and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators as trade targets.
Matthews hasn’t indicated that he’ll waive his no-movement clause and request a trade. Robertson could be unobtainable because the Stars intend to re-sign him. The Blues set a high asking price for Thomas, who has a full no-trade clause. Meanwhile, Tkachuk and the Senators made it quite clear that he’s not interested in leaving the Senators.
Turning to the Minnesota Wild, speculation persists over Wild GM Bill Guerin’s off-season plans following his club’s post-season elimination last week.
Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic speculate that Guerin could revisit his efforts to acquire a center. Having traded away several assets in recent years, he must decide carefully on how much more of his future he’ll mortgage to improve his team’s Stanley Cup chances.
Russo and Smith listed Auston Matthews and Robert Thomas as potential trade targets. Guerin reportedly made a pitch for Thomas before the deadline, but the Blues rejected it. They also mentioned Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils, as well as Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers.
Guerin got some good news last week when Quinn Hughes said he’s open to signing a contract extension. He’s got a year left on his current deal with an AAV of $7.85 million. It could cost as much as what they’re paying Kirill Kaprizov ($17 million annually starting next season) to keep the superstar defenseman in the fold.
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