Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Finalist for General Manager of the Year

"We have a lot of scouts who do their job, and they do it well," Verbeek said. "I watched him play against us early in the season and I thought he had a pretty good game against us when we played in Boston. He was on a what I call a fourth line-grind line and I thought he did a good job. We saw him in the minors with his skill level and his doggedness to get in on the forecheck, to finish checks. We saw all of that stuff. He's a quiet, tough customer. He's always been there for his teammates, which I love. He's starting to feel really comfortable with our group, with our system. He's been kind of a pleasant surprise for us, but we've seen some of the things that he's showing now in the minors. He looks like he's just gained confidence to be able to do it at the NHL level now."