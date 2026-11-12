NHL Rumor Roundup: It's Not Sunny In Philadelphia For Michkov And The Flyers

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 3:52 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 3:52 PM
The recent report claiming Matvei Michkov wants a change of scenery is just the latest in a string of trade rumors that have followed the struggling Philadelphia Flyers in recent weeks.
Last season's promising performance by the Philadelphia Flyers is a fading memory as their 5-10-6 record threatens to derail their season.
The Flyers' current struggles have prompted trade rumors about some of their veterans. However, a report by ESPN's Kevin Weekes on Tuesday that Matvei Michkov wanted a fresh start elsewhere has set the rumor mill abuzz.
The Flyers' most promising player, Michkov was chosen with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL draft. He had a promising 63-point NHL debut in 2024-25, but started last season out of shape and struggled under new head coach Rick Tocchet.
Michkov's conditioning and production have improved this season, but the 21-year-old winger's usage has been a source of discontent among Flyers fans. Things came to a head on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks when he got into a spat with teammate Nick Seeler on the Flyers bench.
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Subsequent reports from other sources following Weekes’ bombshell claimed Michkov hadn’t requested a trade. General manager Daniel Briere quickly denied the story, saying the youngster wasn't going anywhere and would be with the Flyers for a long time. He subsequently said he'd spoken with Michkov and his agent, who claimed the report didn't come from them.
Tocchet also told reporters the rumor wasn't true. Michkov and Seeler downplayed their bench argument, with the former saying he’s happy in Philadelphia and focused on the next game. Nevertheless, it's been noted that Michkov didn't flat-out deny the trade rumor.
The Michkov story emerged as trade speculation continued to dog the Flyers.
thehockeynews.comTensions Rising For Flyers As Disappointing Start Puts Michkov's Future In QuestionThe Philadelphia Flyers were supposed to be a team on the rise. But with multiple losing streaks, players turning on each other, and one of the franchise's top young players reportedly wanting a change of scenery, things have quickly fallen apart.
Hours before Weekes' report, Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco wondered if the Flyers front office would "take an axe" to their veteran core as a first step toward a full-fledged roster rebuild around young players like Michkov and Porter Martone.
Di Marco believes the Flyers had overvalued veteran wingers like Tyson Foerster, Travis Konecny, and Owen Tippett. He also reported that sources called out Konecny and other vets like team captain Sean Couturier, forward Trevor Zegras, and defensemen Travis Sanheim and Cam York for not pulling their weight or stepping up in close games.
Assuming Michkov is staying put, Flyers management could be forced into the trade market for help if the club doesn’t rise in the standings soon.
William James of Philly Hockey Now suggested the Chicago Blackhawks as a perfect trade partner, citing their own struggles this season. They're reportedly in the market for a scoring forward, and James felt the Flyers should target young centers like Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore.
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