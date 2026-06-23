NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Connor Hellebuyck And Sergei Bobrovsky

There's growing speculation over whether the Winnipeg Jets will trade Connor Hellebuyck, plus the latest on Sergei Bobrovsky's contract talks with the Florida Panthers as his UFA eligibility approaches.
The lack of goaltending depth in this summer's trade and free-agent markets has made Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck the subject of trade speculation.
Hellebuyck, 33, made headlines in April when he expressed frustration over his and his team's performance. There is no indication that the three-time Vezina Trophy winner has requested a trade or that the Jets are shopping him. Nevertheless, reports emerged last week claiming there was "a lot of noise" about him in the rumor mill.
On Friday, TSN's Chris Johnston reported teams were calling the Jets about Hellebuyck. He suggested the possibility of the superstar getting traded was more likely than at any other point in his career. However, Johnston also said it's no certainty that Hellebuyck gets traded. He claimed things were at the conversation level, and no firm decisions had been made.
Given the Jets won the Presidents' Trophy last season and their determination to bounce back from this season's disappointing performance, it's unlikely that Hellebuyck is moved unless he asks to be. He's signed for five more years with a full no-movement clause for next season and a 10-team approved list afterward.
The Jets are built to win now, which is why they signed left winger Kyle Connor to a long-term extension last fall. Hellebuyck remains a key part of their efforts to contend for the Stanley Cup. Trade him now, and there's no suitable replacement within the organization or in the trade and free-agent markets.
Speaking of starting goaltenders, the Florida Panthers might be seeking one if Sergei Bobrovsky heads to free agency on July 1.
Bobrovsky is completing a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $10 million. According to a recent report by Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner seeks a six- or seven-year contract worth $42 million.
George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports the Panthers continue to negotiate with the Bobrovsky camp, but they're also keeping a lookout for potential replacements if he walks on July 1. Rumors have linked them to Hellebuyck and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.
The Panthers would undoubtedly love to land Hellebuyck as Bobrovsky's replacement. However, they lack sufficient cap room to absorb his $8.5 million average annual value, and no, the Jets won't retain salary in the deal. Even if the Panthers could afford his contract, they probably couldn't meet the Jets' high asking price, which could include center Anton Lundell.
Bryan Hayes of TSN's Overdrive show believes Bobrovsky could help the Toronto Maple Leafs make the playoffs next season. However, the term and salary he's seeking at this stage of his career would be a concern.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.