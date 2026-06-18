NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Connor Hellebuyck, Morgan Rielly And Brendan Gallagher

During Monday's 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned there was "a lot of noise" about Hellebuyck. His colleague, Nick Kypreos, shared that opinion, suggesting the Jets goalie could be the player we hear the most about in this summer's rumor mill. TSN's Darren Dreger thinks Cheveldayoff is in a position where he has to listen to offers.