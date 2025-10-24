NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Dougie Hamilton And The Canucks' Search For A Center

On Oct. 1, Luke Hughes signed a seven-year contract with the New Jersey Devils with an average annual value of $9 million.

That was the same average annual value as fellow defenseman Dougie Hamilton, tying Hughes with the 32-year-old with the highest salary-cap hit on the team.

Following the signing, TSN's Pierre LeBrun and The Athletic's Peter Baugh and Chris Johnston pondered Hamilton's future with the Devils, with LeBrun wondering how many $9 million power-play quarterbacks a team needed in today's NHL. Hamilton had surfaced briefly in off-season trade speculation, which he brushed off when asked about it last month.

LeBrun posed the question to Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald in an interview for The Athletic earlier this week. While it's not a problem for a team to carry two expensive blueliners under a rising salary cap, LeBrun pointed out that there is only one top power-play unit per team, and Hughes and Hamilton are both suited for it.

Fitzgerald downplayed the effect that Hughes' contract might have on Hamilton or any other Devils defenseman, pointing out that they run a power play based on their opponent's penalty kill. He indicated that Hughes and Hamilton have different styles that fit within their power-play system.

Nevertheless, LeBrun indicated that there are teams closely watching Hamilton's situation in case he becomes available. He's signed through 2027-28 with a 10-team trade list.

The Devils are off to a good start to this season. If they remain among the league's top clubs throughout the season, Hamilton won't be going anywhere. However, that could change if they falter and start sliding in the standings.

Why The Canucks Shouldn't Rush To Replace Chytil In The Trade Market

The Canucks will be tested at center while Filip Chytil is injured, but figuring it out internally instead of rushing to acquire someone else could pay off by the trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks remain in the market for a second-line center. TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that they've attempted to address that issue for some time. Recent injuries to Filip Chytil and Teddy Blueger further weaken their depth.

Ben Kuzma of The Province pointed to the difficulty the Canucks have faced in finding that elusive second-line center. He indicated that there were rumors this summer linking them to Minnesota's Marco Rossi and Anaheim's Mason McTavish before those two ultimately re-signed with their current teams.

Kuzma believes the Canucks must part with a good prospect and draft picks to address that need. He wondered if they could pry Mikael Backlund away from the struggling Calgary Flames. However, the 36-year-old Flames captain signed a two-year extension in September to finish his career in Calgary.

