NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Bruins' Zacha, Blue Jackets' Chinahkov And Blues

As the Boston Bruins struggle to regain their footing from a slow start, Pavel Zacha continues to be the subject of trade speculation.

Zacha, 28, has a year left on his contract with an affordable cap hit of $4.75 million and an eight-team no-trade list. He's off to a good start with the Bruins, sitting third among their leading scorers with 11 points in 13 games.

Earlier this week, TSN's Pierre LeBrun confirmed reports that the Vancouver Canucks had expressed an interest in Zacha during the summer. However, he said the Bruins still see him as a long-term fit on their roster. LeBrun wouldn't be surprised if Zacha signed an extension next summer.

RG.Org's James Murphy also weighed in on the Canucks' rumored interest in Zacha. He indicated that the Bruins have told their players that they haven't given up on this season, but he thinks they could become sellers if their fortunes don't improve soon. If the Canucks are pursuing Zacha, Murphy believes promising defenseman Victor Mancini could be the Bruins' asking price.

In Columbus, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported Yegor Chinakhov has been a “good soldier” for the Blue Jackets despite his trade request and limited playing time this season. He's working hard in practice and participates in the club's charity events.

However, the Blue Jackets' depth on their wings makes it difficult for Chinakhov to move up from fourth-line duty. Portzline indicated they prefer a trade return that provides immediate help instead of draft picks and prospects. He suggested struggling teams, such as the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames, as possible trade partners.

Perhaps the Blue Jackets should add the St. Louis Blues to that list. They're off to a sputtering start with eight points in their first 11 games, prompting Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic to wonder what changes might be in store to address the situation.

According to Rutherford, whatever changes Blues GM Doug Armstrong could have in store won't involve their roster core. That includes Jordan Kyrou, Richard Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko, who are all under long-term contracts.

Rutherford suggests the Blues might have to fix themselves if there are no trades on the horizon. Nevertheless, rival clubs could target them to see if players on shorter contracts might be available.

