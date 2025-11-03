NHL Rumor Roundup: Could Steven Stamkos Or Evgeni Malkin Become Trade Candidates?

Steven Stamkos' first season with the Nashville Predators ended with his lowest production over a full NHL season since his rookie campaign in 2008-09.

Stamkos isn't faring any better early in this season, netting just two points in his first 13 games. This is not what the Predators expected when they signed the two-time 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion to his four-year contract in July 2024.

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News believes that trade speculation could begin to swirl around Stamkos if his numbers don't improve soon. He cited Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman envisioning a scenario where management and the 35-year-old forward meet to discuss their options.

Stamkos has a full no-movement clause in his contract, along with an expensive average annual value of $8 million. Proteau speculated he could waive that clause to go to a Stanley Cup contender, suggesting the Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs as possible destinations.

Meanwhile, Paul Chapman of The Province noted that CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal claimed the struggling Vancouver Canucks had “poked around” on Stamkos. Chapman considers him to be well past his prime but doesn't blame the injury-ravaged Canucks for considering all options.

For now, there's no indication that Stamkos has asked for a trade or been approached about it by Predators management. If he were to go to a contender, the Hurricanes have the cap space and tradeable assets to outbid the Kings, Leafs and Canucks.

Is Moving To Center The Answer For Getting Steven Stamkos Going?

Steven Stamkos has just one goal in 11 games. Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette hopes a switch to center will jumpstart Stamkos and the team's offense.

Turning to the Pittsburgh Penguins, they're off to a better-than-expected start, jockeying for first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Sportsnet's Luke Fox singled out long-time Penguins star Evgeni Malkin as a key reason behind that strong start. The 39-year-old center is among the league's top 10 scorers with 18 points. However, Fox questions whether Malkin and his teammates can maintain that pace.

Malkin is in the final season of his contract. Fox noted there were recent rumblings that it could also be his last NHL campaign. He wondered if the future Hall of Famer would be open to gett moved to a Cup contender at the trade deadline.

Fox believes Malkin would be a high-interest trade target even if his production drops as the season progresses. He thinks the Florida Panthers might be a suitor, perhaps seeing Malkin as a replacement for sidelined center Aleksander Barkov.

Similar speculation surfaced over a month ago after Barkov underwent season-ending knee surgery. At that time, Malkin stated he wanted to remain with the Penguins, but he didn't know how he'd react if GM Kyle Dubas approached him about accepting a trade.

If Malkin were to be traded, it won't happen at this stage of the season. Dubas indicated he intends to meet with him during the February Olympic break to discuss his future.

