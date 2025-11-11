NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Trade Buzz On Blues' Brayden Schenn And Flames' Nazem Kadri

The St. Louis Blues find themselves near the bottom of the overall standings entering mid-November.

That poor performance has some observers wondering what changes GM Doug Armstrong has in store for his struggling club.

On Oct. 31, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic suggested any changes wouldn't involve core players such as captain Brayden Schenn. However, NHL insider Frank Seravalli claimed last week that Armstrong was “open for business” in the trade market.

Seravalli said that Schenn was drawing some interest from other clubs. The 34-year-old center is signed through 2027-28 with an average annual value of $6.5 million. His no-movement clause reverted to a 15-team no-trade list on July 1.

Schenn frequently surfaced in the rumor mill leading up to last season's trade deadline. He was also mentioned as a trade candidate following the Blues' first-round elimination from the 2025 playoffs. Teams in the market for a second-line center with experience, leadership skills and two-way ability could be drawn to the Blues captain if he becomes available.

The Blues also raised eyebrows last week when they made scoring right winger Jordan Kyrou a healthy scratch from their 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. For now, however, there is no indication that Kyrou, Schenn or any of the Blues' other core veterans are being shopped.

REPORT: A Deal Was In Place Between Blues' Jordan Kyrou And The Kraken

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou was nearly sent to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, Flames center Nazem Kadri remains a hot topic for media trade chatter.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported last Thursday that Flames ownership doesn't want to trade the 35-year-old Kadri. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in him, but Kadri loves playing in Calgary and wants to help the Flames win.

Dreger said things could change between now and the March 6 trade deadline, but for now, the Flames' position is that Kadri isn't available. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the speculation over where Kadri might land if or when the Flames put him on the trade block.

Sportsnet's Adam Vingan cited a recent report from colleague Nick Kypreos suggesting the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens as trade destinations, claiming they aren't on his 13-team no-trade list. Kypreos also suggested the Carolina Hurricanes, but stated that they were on Kadri's no-trade list.

Vingan felt the Detroit Red Wings could be a trade partner. He pointed out that they're getting underwhelming results with 21-year-old Marco Kasper as their second-line center.

