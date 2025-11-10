NHL Insider Says Jets Could Target Blues’ Brayden Schenn to Bolster Struggling Offense

The Winnipeg Jets are facing a challenging situation with their offense as they're struggling to find production out of their depth forwards. They have scored just two goals over their last three games, and 23 of their 47 total goals this season have come from their first forward line of star players in Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi.

Jets Stumble On California Road Trip For Three Straight Losses

Players like Tanner Pearson, who has gone 11 games without a point, and Alex Iafallo have struggled to produce despite Iafallo logging significant minutes at over 16 per game on the second line alongside Jonathan Toews. The Jets may look to make additions and could have the opportunity to acquire a former 70-point player from a struggling team eager to move pieces.

Few teams have been worse to start the season than the St. Louis Blues as they sit with a 5-8-3 record and the league's worst defense with 62 goals allowed this season. Blues GM Doug Armstrong has been reportedly looking to trade some of his players to build towards the future with veteran forward Brayden Schenn being a name that has been routinely brought up. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed this Monday on his podcast 32 Thoughts adding that Armstrong will "need a reason" to depart with their captain.

This brings the Jets into focus as Friedman also noted that when the Blues were looking to potential deal Schenn last season, that he expressed interest in reuniting with his brother Luke and playing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, when Toronto failed to get a deal done with the Nashville Predators for Luke Schenn, the deal fell through and Brayden elected to stay with the Blues.

Now with lesser protection than last season, St. Louis will have more options for where they can send Schenn and this could even mean moving him to Winnipeg to play with his brother on a Stanley Cup contender like they wanted. It would certainly be an interesting trade as the Blues and Jets just finished clashing in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs this past postseason with Schenn producing some testy moments throughout the series.

This would help alleviate some of the offensive burden on the Jets' top line by adding a consistent 20-goal scorer with 50-60 point upside every season onto the second line with Jonathan Toews or somewhere else in the lineup. The price on the 34-year-old would likely be players that can help the Blues now or future prospects on the verge as Friedman explained that Armstrong is planning to step down as GM of St. Louis at the end of this season to allow former Blues winger Alex Steen to come into the role.

Friedman explained that it's been noted through several sources that Armstrong wants to leave the franchise in a good place for Steen, meaning a trade involving their captain would likely require a player that would make an impact on the Blues for years to come.

The Jets have traded away a significant portion of their draft capital and will not have second- or fourth-round picks for the next two years. They still retain their first-round selections, and pairing one of these picks with a prospect like Nikita Chibrikov or Parker Ford, both of whom have been slow to develop at the NHL level, could create an opportunity to complete a deal before their value declines.

Schenn brings the experience of a Stanley Cup champion, having helped the St. Louis Blues capture their first Stanley Cup in 2019, and is a proven NHL veteran with over 1,000 career games, 280 goals, 411 assists, and a career-high 70-point season in 2017‑18, along with significant playoff experience and leadership. The Saskatoon native is coming off a solid 50-point season with 18 goals and 32 assists in a full 82-game season. Schenn hasn't missed a game due to injury in three seasons and could be a reliable iron man for the Jets with the ability to play on the power play.

