NHL Rumor Roundup: Penguins Speculation Goes Quiet, Kadri Rumors Keep Buzzing

Earlier this week, we noted recent speculation about Evgeni Malkin's future with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He and his teammates are off to a better-than-expected start to this season, but some observers question if it's sustainable and if Malkin would be open to a move at the NHL trade deadline.

However, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos suggested the Penguins' strong start could take Malkin, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell out of the rumor mill if they can remain in the playoff chase. Those players have frequently surfaced in media trade chatter since the summer, but Kypreos doesn't see them going anywhere if they're still in the hunt for a postseason berth.

The Penguins' start has also silenced the trade rumors that were buzzing about Sidney Crosby at the start of the season. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that Penguins GM Kyle Dubas' plan remains building for the future while staying competitive this season.

LeBrun wondered if the Penguins could stay in playoff contention this season but acknowledged that their current performance has ended the Crosby trade chatter, at least for now.

NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Trade Talk About The Maple Leafs, Oilers And Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to find a new home for David Kampf, the Edmonton Oilers could move a depth player or two to make room for returning veterans, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the market for a left-shot defenseman.

Meanwhile, the ongoing woes of the Calgary Flames have ensured that Nazem Kadri remains a fixture in the rumor mill.

The 35-year-old center celebrated his 1,000th NHL game on Wednesday, scoring a goal in a 6-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Some pundits have linked Kadri to the Montreal Canadiens, suggesting he would address their need for a second-line center. However, Jack Todd of the Montreal Gazette considered Kadri to be an unsuitable option, citing his age, $7 million average annual value through 2028-29 and history of undisciplined play.

Kypreos believes the Carolina Hurricanes could be a suitor for Kadri, pointing out that they've relentlessly pursued a top player in the trade market since last season. However, Kypreos also claimed that the Hurricanes are on Kadri's no-trade list.

The Hurricanes could request permission from the Flames to speak with Kadri and his agent and try to sell them on Carolina. If the Hurricanes make a substantial pitch, Flames GM Craig Conroy could try to convince Kadri to accept a trade.

