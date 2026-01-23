NHL Rumor Roundup: Maple Leafs Struggles Raise Concern About Auston Matthews' Future; The Latest Penguins Buzz

After nine straight post-season appearances, the Toronto Maple Leafs are jockeying for a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference. They've improved from where they were six weeks ago, at the bottom of the Conference, but extending their playoff streak to 10 seasons is not a certainty.
In his Toronto Star column, Nick Kypreos observed that the Maple Leafs' recent surge coincided with team captain Auston Matthews' improvement after he struggled through the opening two months of the season. However, there's no guarantee that he can lead them into the post-season.
Matthews is in the second season of his four-year contract, prompting Kypreos to suggest that the clock is ticking for the Maple Leafs to prove themselves a contender that he'd want to stick with beyond 2028.
Kypreos pointed out that elite NHL players, such as Matthew Tkachuk in 2022 and Quinn Hughes last December, forced a change of scenery. He wondered if Matthews might one day do the same before his current deal expires.
Maple Leafs fans needn't worry about Matthews wanting out this season. It's doubtful that he'll ask for a trade this summer, even if the Leafs miss the playoffs or suffer another early exit if they make it in.
Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs inconsistent performance this season raises a legitimate question about Matthews' future in Toronto, especially if what we've seen of the Leafs this season is a sign of things to come.
Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, Josh Yohe of The Athletic suggested that the Penguins could go shopping in this summer's trade market to bring in a young scoring star for their retooling roster.
Yohe suggested Jason Robertson as an ideal trade target. The high-scoring Dallas Stars left winger is slated to become an RFA with arbitration rights on July 1. He'll also be a year away from UFA eligibility.
Robertson would garner plenty of interest if the Stars made the 26-year-old available in the trade market. That won't happen before the March 6 trade deadline because they're “all-in” with their pursuit of the Stanley Cup this season, which includes Robertson.
However, the Stars could shop Robertson this summer if he proves too expensive to re-sign. Yohe believes the Penguins have the cap space and the depth in draft picks and prospects to make a competitive bid.
