Newly Acquired Defenseman Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game

Dylan Loucks
1h
Updated at Jan 20, 2026, 03:11
Quinn Hughes rewrites Wild history, shattering a scoring record in just 18 games. Discover how his immediate impact transforms the team's offensive attack.

The Minnesota Wild (28-13-9) squared off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-8) for the first of a back-to-back on Monday.

Quinn Hughes didn’t take long to put his name in the Wild record book in the Wild's 6-3 win.

Hughes, 26, recorded his 20th point of the season in his 18th game with the Wild, making him the fastest player in franchise history to reach the mark.

The previous record belonged to Cliff Ronning, who hit 20 points in 20 games in a Wild sweater.

The milestone is another reminder of just how seamless Hughes’ transition has been. From his first shift, the Wild’s offense has looked different with the puck on his stick.

Minnesota’s breakout has been cleaner, its power play more decisive, and its ability to generate chances off the rush noticeably sharper.

